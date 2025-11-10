BreighAnn Judon to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BreighAnn Judon, entrepreneur and advocate for women and children, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on healing from trauma, embracing resilience, and redefining womanhood through courage and self-empowerment.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Judon explores how to move beyond victimhood and step into healing, hope, and purpose. She breaks down how acknowledging your pain and taking ownership of your healing can unlock freedom, peace, and empowerment for women everywhere. Viewers will walk away with the belief that their story matters, that healing is possible, and that they are not alone.“What happened to you may not have been your fault—but your healing is your responsibility,” said Judon.BreighAnn’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/breighann-judon

