MSP Names LeBrent Speed as New Managing Partner

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSP today announced the appointment of LeBrent Speed as its new Managing Partner, reinforcing the company’s commitment to operational excellence and strategic growth. In his new role, Speed will oversee operations, human resources, and MSP’s core service lines, which include Demo, Post Construction Clean Up, Drywall, and Interior/Exterior Painting.

LeBrent will play a central role in advancing MSP’s operational capabilities and strengthening alignment across its business divisions. Together, he and executive leadership will lead the company into its next phase of growth—focused on efficiency, quality, and customer satisfaction.

LeBrent brings a proven track record of operational leadership and business transformation, having successfully led organizations through rapid expansion, performance optimization, and large-scale process innovation. In addition to his corporate experience, LeBrent is the Founder of The Better Black Business Project and The Better Black Business Initiative, two platforms dedicated to advancing entrepreneurship, sustainability, and economic empowerment within Black business communities nationwide.

His leadership philosophy centers on collaboration, accountability, and sustainable growth—values that align seamlessly with MSP’s mission of excellence, innovation, and integrity.

“LeBrent’s appointment comes at a critical juncture for MSP,” said Hamza Muridi, CEO & Founder of MSP. “As we continue to expand and refine our service offerings, his operational expertise and vision for excellence will strengthen our foundation and position us for long-term success across every division—from Demo to Drywall.”

In his new capacity, LeBrent will oversee strategic initiatives designed to enhance efficiency, elevate workforce performance, and optimize service delivery across MSP’s expanding portfolio. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing MSP’s commitment to quality craftsmanship and operational precision.

“I am honored to join MSP and to work alongside such a talented team,” said LeBrent Speed, Managing Partner at MSP. “Together, we will continue to raise the bar for excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction across all areas of our business.”

About MSP

MSP is a full-service construction and project solutions firm specializing in Demo, Post Construction Clean Up, Drywall, and Interior/Exterior Painting. The company is dedicated to delivering reliable, high-quality services through a focus on operational excellence, safety, and client partnership. MSP serves both commercial and residential clients, ensuring every project is executed with precision and professionalism.

For more information, please contact:

LeBrent Speed

lebrent@mspcontractors.com

(612) 361-3276

https://mspcontractors.com/

