21 Charities Vie for Spotlight in Disparti Law Group’s #GivingTuesday Billboard Giveaway

Chicago's Law Firm, Disparti Law Group, is giving away 5 billboards this holiday season to support a local charity on #GivingTuesday.

This giveaway is our way of helping charities expand their reach and continue to make a difference during one of the most charitable times of the year.” — Larry Disparti, Founder of Disparti Law.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voting is now open for Larry’s Holiday Billboard Giveaway presented by Disparti Law Group. The initiative will award five digital billboards across the Chicago area to one deserving charity to help them promote their mission and amplify their impact this holiday season — just in time for #GivingTuesday.Earlier this month, Disparti Law invited the community to nominate local charities making a difference across Chicagoland and Northern Illinois. The public can now cast their votes to help determine which of the 21 eligible charities nominated for the giveaway will be awarded the billboard campaign. A listing of these charities and their missions are listed below.Voting is open now and will remain open until 5:00 PM on Thursday, November 21, 2025. The charity receiving the most verified votes will be announced on Monday, November 24, and its billboards will debut on November 26, running through #GivingTuesday.“We’ve been so inspired by the nominations we received and by the incredible work these organizations are doing in our communities,” said Larry Disparti, Founder of Disparti Law Group. “This giveaway is our way of helping them expand their reach and continue to make a difference during one of the most charitable times of the year.”“Bounce Children’s Foundationis proud to be part of Disparti Law Group’s Billboard Giveaway to help raise awareness of pediatric chronic illness, a hidden epidemic that devastates the lives of nearly 1 in 5 U.S. children,” stated Joan Steltmann, Bounce CEO & Founder. Currently serving nearly 2,500 Kiddos, Siblings & Parents, Bounce welcomes the opportunity to help even more children, and their loved ones, shift from surviving to thriving – or as one Dad put it, “Bounce helps families heal!”#GivingTuesday, which falls on December 2 this year, is a global day of giving that encourages individuals, businesses, and communities to come together in generosity. For many nonprofits, it serves as a vital source of awareness and support heading into the end of the year.To learn more about the finalist charities and to cast your vote, visit https://www.dispartilaw.com/billboards NOMINATED CHARITIES INCLUDE:Art of Giving FoundationThe Art of Giving Foundation's mission is to nurture growth through creative expression and creativity. We aim to insure that art remains a pillar in our Chicago Public School educational system.AspireAspire’s mission is to connect people with disabilities to ever-greater possibilities for learning, jobs, and safe places to call home.Beyond HungerHarnessing the power of communities to end hunger.Bounce Children's FoundationBounce Children's Foundation transforms the lives of chronically ill children, and the lives of their families, shifting all from surviving to thriving.Bricks of HopeOur mission is to create play and inspire imagination in sick kids during their hospital stays with the simple gift of LEGO.Chicago Canine RescueThe mission of CCR is to save homeless dogs from overpopulation, abuse, and euthanasia in Chicago and find them permanent, loving homes.Chicago Children's Advocacy CenterUniting public, private and community partners to ensure the safety, health and well-being of abused children and survivors of domestic and sexual violence.Childrens Museum in Oak LawnTo positively impact a child's potential in life through play-based education.Digs with DignityAt DIGS, our mission is to break the cycle of homelessness by furnishing homes with creative, custom designs using sustainable, upcycled solutions.Dumped BunnyWe rescue all of the domestic rabbits that get abandoned outside in the greater Chicagoland area every year.Easterseals Serving Chicagoland and Greater RockfordWe transform the lives of early learners and individuals of all abilities through access to expert educational, family, and community support.Make-A-Wish IllinoisTogether, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.Mercy Home for Boys & GirlsOur mission is to save young lives by providing a safe, nurturing residential treatment home, support for former residents and their families, and community-based youth mentoring. We promote therapeutic, educational, vocational, spiritual and life-skill development and raise public awareness of youth in need.Miracles In ProgressSince 2002, our goal is to assist those who have a brain injury to acquire the resources necessary for treatment, both conventional and alternative, so that they can achieve their highest potential.Parkinson's FoundationThe Parkinson’s Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson’s disease (PD) by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience, and passion of our global Parkinson’s community.PAWS ChicagoPAWS Chicago's mission is to build No Kill communities, starting with a No Kill Chicago, by ending the overpopulation of homeless animals through practical efforts and long-term education, and transforming animal welfare by setting higher standards and developing sustainable, solutions-based modelsPeace for PrestonPeace For Preston Foundation is a private, nonprofit organization whose mission is to uphold the legacy of Aréanah Preston, and her effortless work to inspire youth, empower communities and protect the future of the next generation.Racing For Mental HealthOur Mission is to spread mental health awareness and destigmatize mental health through conversations, education, interactions, literacy, advocacy and outreach programs.Red Cross of IllinoisThe American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.​This is LifeThis Is Life is a Chicago-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering at-risk youth and providing resources for those in underserved communities through performing arts and sports.Travis Manion FoundationTravis Manion Foundation empowers veterans and families of the fallen to develop character in future generations.

