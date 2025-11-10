21 Charities Vie for Spotlight in Disparti Law Group’s #GivingTuesday Billboard Giveaway
Chicago's Law Firm, Disparti Law Group, is giving away 5 billboards this holiday season to support a local charity on #GivingTuesday.
Earlier this month, Disparti Law invited the community to nominate local charities making a difference across Chicagoland and Northern Illinois. The public can now cast their votes to help determine which of the 21 eligible charities nominated for the giveaway will be awarded the billboard campaign. A listing of these charities and their missions are listed below.
Voting is open now and will remain open until 5:00 PM on Thursday, November 21, 2025. The charity receiving the most verified votes will be announced on Monday, November 24, and its billboards will debut on November 26, running through #GivingTuesday.
“We’ve been so inspired by the nominations we received and by the incredible work these organizations are doing in our communities,” said Larry Disparti, Founder of Disparti Law Group. “This giveaway is our way of helping them expand their reach and continue to make a difference during one of the most charitable times of the year.”
“Bounce Children’s Foundation® is proud to be part of Disparti Law Group’s Billboard Giveaway to help raise awareness of pediatric chronic illness, a hidden epidemic that devastates the lives of nearly 1 in 5 U.S. children,” stated Joan Steltmann, Bounce CEO & Founder. Currently serving nearly 2,500 Kiddos, Siblings & Parents, Bounce welcomes the opportunity to help even more children, and their loved ones, shift from surviving to thriving – or as one Dad put it, “Bounce helps families heal!”
#GivingTuesday, which falls on December 2 this year, is a global day of giving that encourages individuals, businesses, and communities to come together in generosity. For many nonprofits, it serves as a vital source of awareness and support heading into the end of the year.
To learn more about the finalist charities and to cast your vote, visit https://www.dispartilaw.com/billboards
NOMINATED CHARITIES INCLUDE:
Art of Giving Foundation
The Art of Giving Foundation's mission is to nurture growth through creative expression and creativity. We aim to insure that art remains a pillar in our Chicago Public School educational system.
Aspire
Aspire’s mission is to connect people with disabilities to ever-greater possibilities for learning, jobs, and safe places to call home.
Beyond Hunger
Harnessing the power of communities to end hunger.
Bounce Children's Foundation
Bounce Children's Foundation transforms the lives of chronically ill children, and the lives of their families, shifting all from surviving to thriving.
Bricks of Hope
Our mission is to create play and inspire imagination in sick kids during their hospital stays with the simple gift of LEGO.
Chicago Canine Rescue
The mission of CCR is to save homeless dogs from overpopulation, abuse, and euthanasia in Chicago and find them permanent, loving homes.
Chicago Children's Advocacy Center
Uniting public, private and community partners to ensure the safety, health and well-being of abused children and survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
Childrens Museum in Oak Lawn
To positively impact a child's potential in life through play-based education.
Digs with Dignity
At DIGS, our mission is to break the cycle of homelessness by furnishing homes with creative, custom designs using sustainable, upcycled solutions.
Dumped Bunny
We rescue all of the domestic rabbits that get abandoned outside in the greater Chicagoland area every year.
Easterseals Serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford
We transform the lives of early learners and individuals of all abilities through access to expert educational, family, and community support.
Make-A-Wish Illinois
Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
Our mission is to save young lives by providing a safe, nurturing residential treatment home, support for former residents and their families, and community-based youth mentoring. We promote therapeutic, educational, vocational, spiritual and life-skill development and raise public awareness of youth in need.
Miracles In Progress
Since 2002, our goal is to assist those who have a brain injury to acquire the resources necessary for treatment, both conventional and alternative, so that they can achieve their highest potential.
Parkinson's Foundation
The Parkinson’s Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson’s disease (PD) by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience, and passion of our global Parkinson’s community.
PAWS Chicago
PAWS Chicago's mission is to build No Kill communities, starting with a No Kill Chicago, by ending the overpopulation of homeless animals through practical efforts and long-term education, and transforming animal welfare by setting higher standards and developing sustainable, solutions-based models
Peace for Preston
Peace For Preston Foundation is a private, nonprofit organization whose mission is to uphold the legacy of Aréanah Preston, and her effortless work to inspire youth, empower communities and protect the future of the next generation.
Racing For Mental Health
Our Mission is to spread mental health awareness and destigmatize mental health through conversations, education, interactions, literacy, advocacy and outreach programs.
Red Cross of Illinois
The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.
This is Life
This Is Life is a Chicago-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering at-risk youth and providing resources for those in underserved communities through performing arts and sports.
Travis Manion Foundation
Travis Manion Foundation empowers veterans and families of the fallen to develop character in future generations.
Jason Baumann
Disparti Law Group
+1 773-909-5277
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.