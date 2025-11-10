ICE Arrests So-Called Non-Criminal Illegal Alien Who is Actually a Wanted Killer and Gang Member

Many illegal aliens who the media claim are “non-criminals” are actually gang members, terrorists, human rights abusers, and foreign fugitives who lack a rap sheet in the U.S.

WASHINGTON – Earlier this month, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested a criminal illegal alien who is a confirmed member of the 18th Street Gang, a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), and was on El Salvador’s most wanted gang members’ list.

Antonio Israel Lazo-Quintanilla was arrested by ICE in October. While technically his only crime in the United States is driving without a license, this illegal alien is wanted in El Salvador for aggravated homicide, extortion, possession of drugs, and a litany of other felonies.

70% of the illegal aliens arrested by ICE have been charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. But this statistic doesn’t even count gang members, terrorists, human rights abusers, and foreign fugitives who lack a rap sheet in the U.S.

“70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the United States,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This gang member on El Salvador’s most wanted list is a perfect example of ICE targeting the worst of the worst. He may lack a violent rap sheet in the U.S. but this criminal illegal alien is clearly a public safety threat. The media’s false claims that ICE is not arresting the worst of the worst simply has no grounding. In reality, ICE is arresting criminal illegal aliens BEFORE they can victimize Americans.”

Despite the clear and present danger posed by criminal illegal aliens, the mainstream media continues to whip up violence against ICE and DHS law enforcement by falsely claiming DHS is not targeting the worst of the worst. Below are some examples of the most egregious headlines:

