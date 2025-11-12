Alinabal Group Expands Manufacturing Footprint to South Carolina to Support Growing Customer Demand

Alinabal Group of companies specializes in high-performance engineered solutions from exotic and standard metal materials.

MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alinabal Group , a leading manufacturer of high-performance engineered solutions, today announced the expansion of its precision machining, fabrication, and welding services into South Carolina with the addition of a 10,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Greer. The strategic expansion directly responds to growing demand from the company's aerospace, automotive, power generation, and industrial customers in the region, while positioning Alinabal to better serve the expanding Southeast manufacturing market.The new Greer facility is being outfitted for collaborative engineering design services and equipped with advanced CNC machining, fabrication, and welding capabilities, with full operational readiness expected in early 2026. By expanding its footprint into South Carolina, Alinabal will provide customers with faster project turnaround times and more cost-effective solutions, while strengthening its ability to support the supply chain in one of the nation’s fastest-growing manufacturing hubs.“This expansion reflects both the strength of our partnerships with our customers and our commitment to investing in regional markets where demand is accelerating,” said Steven Gore, CEO of Alinabal Group. “The Greer facility will allow us to better serve our customers with greater speed, efficiency, and cost savings.”Strategic Market PositioningHeadquartered in Milford, Connecticut, Alinabal Group has built its reputation on delivering high-performance engineered solutions across diverse markets. The Greer facility will focus on precision machining, fabrication, and welding services, while maintaining full integration with Alinabal’s broader manufacturing network based in the Northeast. This approach ensures customers benefit from both local responsiveness and access to the company's complete range of specialized capabilities.“Our customers have been asking for greater regional presence, and this facility delivers on that need,” shared Bill Richards, Senior Vice President, Sales & Business Development. “The Greer facility marks our first entry into South Carolina, but we have plans for further expansion within the state as we continue to grow our regional footprint.”Economic Impact and Job CreationThe expansion is expected to create up to 50 new jobs in the Greer area, ranging from skilled technicians and machinists to engineering and administrative support positions. Alinabal plans to leverage both local talent and experienced team members from existing facilities to ensure the highest standards of quality and customer service.“We’re excited to become part of the Greer community and contribute to South Carolina’s growing manufacturing sector,” said Gore. “These jobs represent our commitment to building long-term partnerships – both with our customers and with the communities where we operate.”About Alinabal GroupFounded in 1913, the Alinabal Group of companies specializes in high-performance engineered solutions from exotic and standard metal materials. With decades of expertise, expansive manufacturing capabilities, and a customer-focused culture, Alinabal delivers precision products that meet the rigorous requirements of its Aerospace, Defense, Transportation, Medical, Power Sports, Power Generation, and Industrial customers. To learn more, visit www.alinabal.com

