APF Rising Stars Program Recognizes Emerging Leaders Shaping the Future of Public Health

Rising Stars Forum 2025 at the annual APF Board Retreat

APF Rising Stars Program recognizes the remarkable achievements of women in the Pakistani-American diaspora who uplift and empower other women.

APF's Rising Stars illuminate the path to a healthier, more equitable world—their work shows that progress in public health is fueled by courage, collaboration, and unwavering commitment to humanity.” — Dr. Syra Madad, APF Board Member

NJ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Pakistan Foundation (APF) proudly announces its Rising Stars in Public Health 2025 List, recognizing outstanding Pakistani-American professionals who are making transformative contributions to the field of public health.This year’s theme, “Rising Stars in Public Health,” celebrates individuals at the forefront of protecting and improving community health - whether through disease prevention, policy innovation, healthcare delivery, or research. The honorees exemplify leadership, compassion, and dedication in tackling some of the world’s most pressing health challenges. The selected honorees represent a wide range of expertise, including epidemiology, healthcare technology, biostatistics, global health, policy, and medical innovation.This Year’s Rising Stars in Public Health Are:1. Dr. Arzu Moosvi, Founder of MedMadad2. Fatima Amer, Co-founder and CEO of NorthStar Research Labs3. Faseeha Altaf, former President of American Muslim Health Professionals4. Mareyba Fawad, Lead Research Analyst - Federal Health Policy and Data Consultant at Acumen5. Samira Khan, President of South Asian Public Health Association (SAPHA)Empowering Communities Through Health LeadershipThe APF Rising Stars initiative spotlights the power of Pakistani-American professionals who are leading with purpose, innovation, and empathy. By highlighting their journeys, APF aims to inspire the next generation to pursue impactful careers that protect communities and improve lives.“Public health professionals are the unsung heroes who ensure our collective safety and resilience. This year’s Rising Stars exemplify how science, leadership, and compassion can come together to make a measurable difference,” says Dr. Syra Madad, member of the APF Board of Directors. “APF is proud to celebrate these leaders who embody service and excellence, and who are shaping a healthier, more equitable future for all.”About the American Pakistan Foundation (APF):The American Pakistan Foundation (APF) was founded in 2009 by members of the Pakistani-American community to build lasting bridges between Pakistan and the United States. As a pioneering 501(c)(3) organization, APF fosters cultural, professional, and intellectual exchange through programs like the UN Initiative, Leadership Council, Get Out The Vote (GOTV), APF Fellowships, and APF One Mentorship Platform. APF’s initiatives strengthen civic engagement, professional leadership, and collaboration across sectors, empowering the next generation of Pakistani-Americans.Through partnerships and initiatives, APF continues to highlight the contributions of the Pakistani-American community and advance mutual understanding between U.S and Pakistan.For more information, visit www.americanpakistan.org

