In the Age of AI, Vera Redefines How Organizations Measure and Strengthen the Human Dynamics That Drive Performance

A recent Harvard Business Review article asked a pressing question: if trust is so vital to leadership, why aren’t we measuring it?

Trust isn’t one number or dimension. It’s a living system of human behavior and context.” — Dr. Ghazaleh Samandari, behavioral scientist and cofounder of Vera

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent Harvard Business Review article asked a pressing question: if trust is so vital to leadership, why aren’t we measuring it? The prevailing view that trust is too subjective or “soft” to quantify has persisted across industries for decades. Vera is changing that with a new framework that transforms trust from a subjective perception into a measurable, actionable data layer inside the enterprise.Vera, the AI-powered, human-led workforce intelligence system, is the first platform to quantify metrics like trust in real time by analyzing behavioral and deterministic data across communication and performance management systems. Rather than relying on self-reported surveys or direct observations which are inherently biased, Vera’s model examines the underlying human and contextual signals that are core to the experience of trust itself.“Trust isn’t one number or dimension. It’s a living system of human behavior and context,” said Dr. Ghazaleh Samandari, behavioral scientist and cofounder of Vera. “What makes Vera different is that we don’t ask people whether they trust leaders or teammates once a year. We observe the behaviors and conditions that build or erode trust in real time.”As organizations navigate the uncertainty of AI-driven transformation, human factors such as leadership credibility, culture, and trust become critical to whether people stay engaged and perform. Recent conversations with industry leaders like Simon Sinek and Bob Chapman , underscore this truth: when pressure mounts, it’s often people who bear the deepest cost. Treating human beings as expendable line items erodes the very foundations of growth, innovation, and long-term performance required to survive the current economic transition.Vera’s model challenges the old way of doing business by giving leaders the clarity, data, and tools to act differently. Its AI-powered system goes beyond surface metrics, to measure and strengthen the human dynamics that impact the bottom line. By turning insight into improved enterprise practice, Vera helps leaders build cultures of stewardship where people and performance rise together.“What we once called ‘soft skills’ are now the hardest drivers of performance,” said Julie Cropp Gareleck, cofounder of Vera. “Vera measures the human factors that determine whether a company thrives or declines, then helps organizations strengthen and manage them with the same discipline you would apply to financial performance.”By combining behavioral science with AI analytics and applied action design, Vera is advancing the conversation on organizational trust and all dynamic metrics of human performance. Proving that what was once considered immeasurable not only can, but must, be tracked, strengthened, and scaled across the enterprise.About VeraVera is an AI-powered, human-led workforce intelligence system built to help enterprises manage change responsibly and compassionately. Combining advanced analytics with empathetic design, Vera empowers leaders to execute workforce transformations, cultural realignments, and trust-building initiatives with dignity, transparency, and measurable impact.AI powered + Human led = Real Workforce Intelligence.Learn more at www.verathecompany.com

