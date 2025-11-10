California Creates Council on Men and Boys; NCFM Dismisses Lawsuit

Historic step toward gender equity in state policy following decades of advocacy

This is a victory for fairness, common sense, and a better future for all Californians” — Harry Crouch

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sacramento, CA — July 30, 2025 — Governor Gavin Newsom announced the creation of the California Council on Men and Boys, a landmark step toward gender equity in state policy. The council addresses long standing disparities and follows years of advocacy and legal action by the National Coalition For Men (NCFM) and represents a significant shift in how California approaches the well-being of all its residents.“Too many young men and boys are suffering in silence — disconnected from community, opportunity, and even their own families. This action is about turning that around. It’s about showing every young man that he matters and there’s a path for him of purpose, dignity, work, and real connection.” — Governor Gavin NewsomFor decades, the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls (CCSWG) has received robust support, with funding exceeding $25 million in recent years. The commission has played a vital role in advancing issues related to economic and educational equity, healthcare access, and violence prevention for women and girls, serving millions of Californians. Until now, however, there has been no equivalent body dedicated to addressing the unique challenges faced by men and boys.________________________________________A Data-Driven Call for ChangeThe “For Every 100 Girls” study highlights over 70 stark disparities in outcomes for boys and men across the United States of America, for example:• For every 100 girls who attend kindergarten, 145 boys do.• For every 100 girls who abuse illicit drugs and alcohol, 180 boys do.• For every 100 girls suspended from school, 195 boys are suspended.• For every 100 girls who die from opioid overdose, 227 boys die.• For every 100 girls who are homeless, 248 boys are unsheltered.• For every 100 girls ages 15–19 who commit suicide, 293 boys do.• For every 100 women ages 25–29 who commit suicide, 418 men do.• For every 100 girls incarcerated, 648 boys are behind bars.• For every 100 women who die on the job, 1,058 men and boys die.“The For Every 100 Girls study shows that males are increasingly at risk, yet their struggles are often ignored by institutions and policymakers. These numbers represent real lives and families, and my hope is that greater awareness will lead to policies that support boys and men as fully as we support girls and women.” — Professor Mark J. Perry, Ph. D________________________________________Major Policy Shift and Legal ResolutionThe establishment of the California Council on Men and Boys follows decades of advocacy from various groups and a 2025 lawsuit filed by NCFM, which argued that the absence of a commission for men and boys constituted gender-based discrimination in state policy.With the Governor’s office now taking action to create the council, NCFM will dismiss its lawsuit, citing the achievement of its primary goal. (Coalition for Men, et al. v. State of California, Case No. 25SMCV00089, filed January 7, 2025 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Santa Monica Courthouse - NCFM v STATE Complaint Men and Boys Commission.pdf - Google Drive)Harry Crouch, President of NCFM, stated: “This is a victory for fairness, common sense, and a better future for all Californians. We thank Governor Newsom, the plaintiffs in our lawsuit, and the many activists and organizations—especially Sean Kullman and the Global Initiative for Boys & Men ( www.gibm.us )—who worked tirelessly to make this happen. We hope the Council will address immediate disparities, spark a broader conversation on equality for all Californians and soon evolve into a fully funded Commission.”________________________________________About NCFMFounded in 1977, the National Coalition For Men (NCFM) has been committed to ending harmful discrimination and stereotypes against boys, men, their families, and the women who love them. NCFM is a gender-inclusive, nonpartisan, ethnically diverse organization that advances civil rights reform through advocacy, education, outreach, services, and litigation. ( www.ncfm.org In 2011, The “For Every 100 Girls” study was initiated by Thomas G. Mortenson at the Pell Institute for the Study of Opportunity in Higher Education. With permission, Professor Mark J. Perry expanded the list to cover 70 measures. His updates have been widely cited in debates about gender equity and influenced advocacy efforts such as NCFM’s.________________________________________Media________________________________________

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.