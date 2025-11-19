Shock Trampoline Revolutionizes Indoor Adventure Parks with Industry-Leading Safety and Engineering Innovations

COEUR D'ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry once riddled with inconsistent safety standards and outdated equipment, Shock Trampoline is changing the face of indoor adventure parks with its groundbreaking trampoline systems designed for both safety and performance . Since debuting in 2016, Shock has become a trusted manufacturer for operators seeking premium-grade attractions engineered with operator insights and guest safety at the core.Founded by brothers and former park operators Luke and Cody Schueler, Shock was born out of frustration with unsafe equipment, excessive maintenance, and an absence of engineering solutions for trampoline parks . Instead of accepting industry norms, they set out to redefine them – starting with the frame itself.Patented Safety That Starts at the FrameAt the heart of Shock’s innovation is a patented trampoline frame structure that integrates German-engineered shock absorbers directly into the frame – not just the padding. Unlike traditional rigid steel frames that reflect impact, the Shock system compresses under load, softening landings and drastically reducing the risk of injury.The modular frame also includes hinged rails that tilt to allow ceiling access for lighting or maintenance, addressing a problem that has plagued operators for years.Zero Compound Fractures Since LaunchShock now holds patents across the U.S., EU, Russia, and China, establishing itself as a leader in trampoline safety innovation.More Than Trampolines: Integrated Tech and Rapid PrototypingShock doesn’t stop at frames. During the pandemic, the company developed and patented antiviral foam pit covers to keep attractions open safely.It also recently introduced Jump Ringz , an LED, magnetic-lock RFID wristband system that automates time tracking and access control across parks. The upcoming handheld activator offers real-time data on guest movement, attraction usage, and dwell time – helping operators improve safety, staffing, and park layout.A Safer Park Is a Smarter BusinessShock sources materials from the U.S., Canada, and Europe to ensure performance and durability. Every decision is made with longevity in mind, because the company and its founders believe time spent repairing is time stolen from scaling and guest experience.From advanced CAD designs and operator training to intelligent floor layouts and maintenance checklists, Shock delivers a full playbook, not just equipment.About Shock TrampolineShock Trampoline is a pioneering manufacturer in the trampoline and adventure park industry specializing in crafting cutting-edge equipment and supplies for Trampoline Parks and Family Entertainment Centers (FECs). With deep expertise in the design, customization, and construction of premier park attractions, Shock delivers solutions tailored to each operator's unique space and goals. The company’s hallmark innovation – the patented Shock Trampoline Park System – is meticulously engineered and fabricated in the USA, offering a seamless fit, superior durability, and industry-leading safety for modern entertainment environments.

