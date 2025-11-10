Grants to Protect Flood-Prone Communities

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $61 million in Green Resiliency Grant funding to advance eight transformative stormwater infrastructure projects across the state. Funded through the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act, these grants deliver on Governor Hochul’s commitment to protect New Yorkers from extreme weather. From Long Island to Western New York, awarded projects will use nature-based solutions to better manage stormwater, reduce pressure on wastewater systems, and protect neighborhoods from the increasingly severe effects of storms.

“Too many communities have experienced the devastation of severe flooding, and that’s why we’re investing in resiliency initiatives to protect vulnerable areas and make our state stronger and more resilient,” Governor Hochul said. “We’re investing where it matters — not just reacting to the next storm, but preparing for it — protecting families and businesses in the process.”

New York City is receiving a combined $17.8 million to advance two major green infrastructure initiatives. The New York City Department of Environmental Protection will receive $10 million for the North and South Conduit Median Green Infrastructure Project in Brooklyn and Queens, which will capture and treat stormwater to ease pressure on the City’s sewer system and protect water quality in Jamaica Bay. In addition, a $7.9 million grant to the New York City Housing Authority will fund flood-mitigation measures at the Clinton Houses, reducing localized flooding, safeguarding critical infrastructure, and improving water quality in the Harlem River.

GRG is part of Governor Hochul’s comprehensive resiliency plan and actions to safeguard clean water. The program launched in 2024 as a Governor’s State of the State initiative, with $60 million awarded in the inaugural round. The grants are administered through the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC).

Environmental Facilities Corporation President & CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “Governor Hochul is empowering communities to build resilience and protect public health, while making the projects affordable. The projects will deliver lasting improvements — reduced flooding, cleaner water, and safer streets — for generations to come.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Ensuring New Yorkers have reliable and resilient water infrastructure is a top priority for Governor Hochul and DEC. The historic Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act is helping make more resources available, including this $61 million investment for green projects and nature-based solutions that will help more homes, businesses, and communities be protected from flooding risks and extreme weather impacts.”

State Senator James Sanders said, “I commend Governor Hochul for her continued investment in protecting communities like ours from the devastating impact of flooding and climate change. The inclusion of transparent tools like the Environmental Facilities Corporation’s interactive project impact dashboard ensures that the public can track progress and hold agencies accountable — that’s good government in action. I also encourage local leaders, civic associations, and residents in flood-prone areas to contact the EFC to explore available funding and technical support. Together, we can make sure that every community — especially those historically overlooked — has access to clean water, strong infrastructure, and a resilient future.”

State Senator Sean Ryan said, “For far too long, overflows from Buffalo’s aging sewer system have sent untreated wastewater into Scajaquada Creek during heavy rains. This state investment will help the Buffalo Sewer Authority reduce pollution, protect water quality, and make real progress toward restoring one of our region’s most important waterways. It’s an important step forward in our ongoing effort to clean up Western New York’s waterways and build a more resilient future. Thanks to Governor Hochul for making these projects possible.”

Assemblymember Deborah Glick said, “As one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the Atlantic gathers strength, New Yorkers are reminded that climate change is not a distant threat; we're dealing with its effects right now. These Bond Act grants are a timely investment in flood resilience, clean water, and community safety. I thank Governor Hochul for strengthening our infrastructure today in order to help prevent greater losses tomorrow.”

Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato said, “I was proud to vote yes on the Environmental Bond Act of 2022, and am even prouder to see that under the work of Governor Hochul it is accomplishing its goals of providing funding for green infrastructure. I applaud the Governor as she is directing the funding for needed investments in the City’s infrastructure that truly make a difference in mitigating flooding, reducing sewer overflows - and all while protecting Jamaica Bay, the Crown Jewel of NYC.”

Assemblymember Jonathan Rivera said, “Due to stormwater runoff, Scajaquada Creek has been identified by the Environmental Protection Agency as one of the most polluted waterways in New York State. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s $10 million Green Resilience Grant awarded to the Buffalo Sewer Authority, we can now begin the crucial work of reducing stormwater runoff through the installation of new bioretention systems and stormwater street trees. This investment is a vital step toward restoring the health of the creek, protecting both people and wildlife, and strengthening our communities against the growing impacts of New York’s extreme weather.”

Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs said, “A lot of the impact of climate change ends up falling hardest on communities that are already at a disadvantage. I’m glad to see Governor Hochul recognizing that and directing this critical green infrastructure funding to public housing in neighborhoods like East Harlem. For years, residents of Clinton Houses have raised concerns about flooding. Today, we’re not just listening, we’re delivering. This investment will bring real relief now and help protect our community in the future.”

Westchester County Exec Ken Jenkins said, “We are deeply grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership and continued commitment to Westchester County’s flood-prone areas. Flooding has become a persistent problem—one that grows worse every year as we experience the regular occurrence of so-called ‘100-year storms.’ Our communities have been hit hard by repeated flooding, and this $61 million investment across New York State — including $4.4 million for Mount Vernon and $8.1 million for Rye — will make a real difference in protecting our residents, strengthening our infrastructure, and helping us build greater resilience for the future.”

City of Buffalo Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul for her continued partnership and commitment to strengthening Buffalo’s infrastructure. This $10 million investment through the Environmental Bond Act will help the Buffalo Sewer Authority reduce flooding, prevent sewer overflows, and protect Scajaquada Creek. These are the kinds of smart, sustainable investments that will protect our residents and our waterways for generations to come.”

NYC Chief Climate Officer and DEP Commissioner Rohit T. Aggarwala said, “Addressing climate change, managing stormwater and cleaning up the environment for almost half the state’s population will require a significant amount of investment and these Green Resiliency Grant awards are a great example of the State tackling the issue and joining the City in sharing these costs. I’m grateful to EFC and DEC for recognizing these needs and look forward to continuing this partnership to improve the lives of our shared constituents.”

City of Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul and New York State for their continued partnership and investment in Mount Vernon’s infrastructure and environmental resilience. This $4.4 million Green Resiliency Grant for the Brush Park Green Infrastructure Project is a transformative investment that will help us mitigate flooding, improve water quality in the Hutchinson River, and enhance one of our city’s most valued recreation areas. My administration remains committed to advancing sustainable projects that protect our environment, strengthen our neighborhoods, and improve the quality of life for every Mount Vernon resident.”

Village of Potsdam Mayor Alexandra Jacobs Wilke said, “This Green Resiliency Grant marks a pivotal investment in Potsdam’s future—supporting the Village's first major stormwater infrastructure upgrade in decades. These improvements will ease the burden on our century-old Crosstown Canal system, which was never built to withstand the increasingly intense storms we’re now experiencing across our region and state. By reducing localized flooding, the project will help safeguard homes, businesses and public infrastructure, while also improving water quality in the Raquette River. We’re deeply grateful for this critical support, which will strengthen the Village’s long-term resilience and sustainability.”

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Daniel J. Panico said, “We appreciate this infusion of significant capital funding to help revitalize downtown Mastic Beach. The cost of public infrastructure projects, combined with the realities we face as municipal planners forced to deal with increasingly ferocious storm events, make revitalization projects incredibly costly. However, the people of Mastic Beach deserve a downtown of which they can be proud. Together, we will turn vacancy and vagrancy into vibrancy.”

Rye Town Supervisor Gary Zuckerman said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul for her continued partnership and commitment to strengthening our local infrastructure. This $8.1 million investment through the Environmental Bond Act for the Rye Town Park Sustainability Project will help us combat flooding, enhance our community’s climate resiliency, and help protect our precious Soundshore. This kind of alliance between State and Town governments is making possible smart, sustainable investments. Together, we will protect our residents and our environment for generations to come.”

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said, “As climate change intensifies, proactive green infrastructure projects are increasingly vital, so I’m pleased that the NYCHA Clinton Houses have been awarded funding for a Cloudburst system to prevent flooding. This project will make not only the Clinton Houses but also the New York City combined sewer system as a whole more resilient during storms. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and partners for prioritizing NYCHA residents and smart climate infrastructure through Green Grants.”

Awarded Funding:

Buffalo Sewer Authority (Western NY) - $10 million to mitigate stormwater runoff with the installation of new bioretention and stormwater street trees. The project will help prevent combined sewer overflow events, improve water quality in Scajaquada Creek, and enhance resilience. New York State and the Buffalo Sewer Authority recently announced a historic commitment to significantly improve water quality in the Niagara River watershed, including the implementation of gray and green infrastructure projects at an estimated cost of $1 billion over a 15-year schedule, and this funding will help achieve those goals.

Today’s announcement reflects the latest in Environmental Bond Act investments to enhance shoreline resiliency, encourage economic development, revitalize neighborhoods, and bolster recreational opportunities. New Yorkers overwhelmingly approved the Environmental Bond Act ballot proposition in November 2022 to make $4.2 billion available for environmental and community projects. State agencies, local governments, and partners can access this historic funding to protect water quality, mitigate the impacts of increasingly severe weather, and create green jobs.

Additionally, with the coastal storm season still underway and harsher winter weather on the horizon, Governor Hochul launched a new, comprehensive tool — resilient.ny.gov — to connect New Yorkers with the wide-ranging State investments and initiatives available to make their communities more resilient and adaptive to climate change.

The resilient.ny.gov website offers a centralized resilience platform — a one-stop shop for residents, businesses, and municipalities to find the resources, assistance, and funding opportunities needed to plan, adapt, and strengthen communities. The site features an easy-to-navigate directory that helps guide users to emergency planning information and programs like the Green Resiliency Grants announced today, among many other opportunities for grants, rebates, and incentives available across numerous state agencies and authorities. The site also includes information about how the State is planning ahead to meet future needs through the New York State Adaptation and Resilience Plan.

New York's Commitment to Water Quality

New York State continues to increase its nation-leading investments in water infrastructure, including more than $3.4 billion in financial assistance from EFC for local water infrastructure projects in State Fiscal Year 2025 alone.

With $500 million allocated for clean water infrastructure in the FY26 Enacted Budget announced by Governor Hochul, New York will have invested a total of $6 billion in water infrastructure since 2017. Any community needing assistance with water infrastructure projects is encouraged to contact EFC. New Yorkers can track projects benefiting from EFC’s investments using the interactive project impact dashboard.