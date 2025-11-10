Governor Hochul Welcomed to the City of Santiago

Earlier today, Governor Hochul delivered remarks while being formally welcomed to the City of Santiago at City Hall. The Governor was honored as a "Distinguished Visitor," a high honor bestowed upon distinguished residents and guests and symbolically given the keys to the city by Santiago Mayor Ulises Rodríguez.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Buenos días a todos. First of all, I thank all of you for coming in on Constitution Day. I know it is a holiday, I’m honored that you’ve taken the time to come to these distinguished chambers. I’m honored.

[...]

To the mayor — mi nuevo amigo. You have made me feel so welcomed in this beautiful part of the world. You, and your wife, and your son, and the distinguished members of your team — I can tell you, my heart is filled with pride to be standing here today.

[...]

And the recognition to receive the very first key to the city is something that I will never forget.

[...]

And I’m touched by the pride in which you speak of the responsibility of governing in such a historic place — steeped in 500 years of history, and you’re so forward thinking about the future. And I look forward to working with you for many, many years to come.

[...]

And to the City Council President, Cholo D’Oleo, I’m so grateful for the recognition of all the members of the council here today as well. Gracias

[...]

Also gratitude to our Governor, Rosa Maria Santos, for welcoming me at the airport — en el aeropuerto — and for all of the work you do for this beautiful region.

[...]

And what can I say about Adriano Espaillat?

[...]

He has been a friend of mine since we served in the United States Congress together.

[...]

And I don’t think there’s anyone in America who does not know how proud he is to be the first Dominican to serve in that role.

[...]

Muy importante. [inaudible] El Ciudad de Santiago, I understand why you wanted me to see the food, the merengue.

[...]

The great traditions and above all, the people that speak of such love and fondness of people.

[...]

It is very clear to me that though they may have physically left their homeland but their heart will always remain in Santiago. The heart of this great country and this region.

[...]

I’m joined by a very distinguished delegation who is traveling with me to have conversations from my administration.

[...]

About how we can continue the dialog on furthering economic development and the growth that the mayor spoke of, but also the challenges faced on how to manage that growth. The fact that you need more housing and more accommodations for the people who want to live here.

[...]

I’m also aware that we have ideas and resources that could perhaps help with your challenges to protect the absolutely beautiful river that graces this region as well. Adriano Espaillat has asked me for that assistance as well.

[...]

So the challenges you face won’t help the river, I get it.

[...]

But I’m also joined by my partners in elected government: Senator Luis Sepúlveda, Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia, Senator Manny De Los Santos, and Assemblymember Al Taylor.

[...]

And they know the challenges that you speak of because they are the same challenges that we are facing in New York City and New York State.

[...]

Whether I spoke with your counsel general as well who’s the head of police, the foundation of it all is for people to be safe. People want to be safe from crime so we continue to grow the economy and welcome more people here.

[...]

I will say there’s many more doors that can be opened, and more bonds that can be deepened, more relationships strengthened. But we go forth from here today knowing that is our quest, that is our vision.

[...]

I was reflecting on a song from a long time ago in the United States sung by Tony Bennett. He said, “I left my heart in San Francisco.” I feel I’m leaving my heart in Santiago.

[...]

Which is why I must return —

[...]

But know this, those of you who have family members who are now my constituents — one million strong — I will treat them as if they’re my family as well. I will protect them. I will take care of them. I will keep them healthy. I will keep them safe. Because I understand we are un familia.

[...]

Muchas gracias a todos.