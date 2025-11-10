APA Medical Celebrates Governor Walz’s Proclamation of Home Medical Equipment & Services Appreciation Week

The human touch in medical equipment.

APA Medical celebrates Gov. Walz's proclamation of HME & Services Appreciation Week, affirming its mission to simplify the DME experience for Minnesotans.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APA Medical, a leading provider of home medical equipment and services in Minnesota, today announced its strong support and celebration of Governor Tim Walz's official proclamation designating the second week of November as Home Medical Equipment & Services Appreciation Week. The proclamation formally recognizes the essential professionals who enable Minnesotans to manage their complex medical needs with dignity and independence at home.

The recognition aligns perfectly with APA Medical’s core mission: We simplify the DME experience. We navigate complexities and deliver the service, answers, and equipment people need to move forward.

“This proclamation is a powerful validation of the HME industry's role, and for us at APA Medical, it highlights our commitment to simplifying healthcare,” said Tommy Shelton, President, APA Medical. “We know navigating DME can be complex, and our entire team is dedicated to providing the clarity, service, and equipment our patients need to move forward confidently with their health journey.”

The Proclamation acknowledges the critical benefits of home medical equipment and services, including:

Cost-Effectiveness: Reducing the financial burden on payers and taxpayers compared to hospital or long-term care settings.

Quality of Life: Empowering individuals of all ages to thrive in their homes and remain active in their communities.

Family Support: Easing the burdens on caregivers by providing expert education and reliable, high-quality equipment.

APA Medical is dedicated to ensuring this essential lifeline continues to strengthen Minnesota communities. The company honors its accredited professionals, manufacturers, and service partners who work tirelessly to deliver compassionate, high-quality care.

“We see ourselves as partners in progress,” added Tommy Shelton. “By taking the complexity out of the process, ensuring timely delivery, and providing expert answers, we deliver the peace of mind and the necessary equipment that keeps people safe and comfortable at home.”

About APA Medical

APA Medical is committed to simplifying the DME experience for Minnesotans. By navigating complexities and delivering the essential service, answers, and equipment people need, APA Medical ensures patients can live safely, independently, and actively in their schools, workplaces, and neighborhoods.

