HyVera Distributed Energy USA celebrates launch on Historic 250th USMC Birthday

HyVera Distributed Energy USA announced the launch of its operations today in conjunction with the USMC's historic 250th birthday celebration.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HyVera Distributed Energy USA announced the launch of its operations today in conjunction with the USMC's historic 250th birthday celebration. Co-founded by U.S. veterans, the company will accelerate the transition to distributed hydrogen energy solutions for communities, industries, and defense organizations with its patented "Hydrogen On Demand" technology.

The proprietary technology produces hydrogen on demand by combining specially designed pellets—created from industrial byproducts—with water. The process releases clean hydrogen gas ready for immediate use, while leaving behind a benign substance that can be dried and re-charged into pellets for a second use, reused in other applications, or disposed of easily. The residual byproduct can be disposed of in situ without any negative impact to the environment. This unique innovation enables distributed, scalable, and cost-effective hydrogen production without the need for massive infrastructure investment.

"The launch of HyVera Distributed Energy USA marks a major milestone in advancing accessible and cost effective hydrogen solutions," said Charles Stockton, a USMC veteran and CEO of EnviroGroup Holdings, the parent company of HyVera USA. "Hydrogen on Demand will be particularly useful for military operations in remote, austere environments where the logistical challenges of moving JP-8 diesel fuel can be problematic and burdensome for the warfighter. H2oD technology allows for transport of the dry pellet catalyst materials which are lightweight, then combining it with the soluble source (potable or seawater) to produce 9.9999% pure low pressure hydrogen at the point of use. The technology is a critical tool for ensuring expeditionary power superiority over near-peer adversaries" states Mr. Stockton.

HyVera Distributed Energy USA is poised to revolutionize the energy sector with its sustainable Hydrogen On Demand (HOD) technology, providing non-mechanical power generation with unparalleled energy resilience for off-grid power sources in remote locations and island nations.

For further information on the collaboration and technology offerings, please visit https://www.envirogen.tech/ and https://www.hyveraenergy.com/

