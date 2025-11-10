700 Agents in Texas Join Realty of America

The difference starts with the people. We’re coming together with like-minded professionals to build what we believe will become the greatest real estate company in the nation.” — Tricia Turner (associate broker and owner of The Tricia Turner Group)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realty of America ROA ) expanded into Texas just over a year ago with 17 founding agents committed to building something extraordinary. Today, that mission is being led by more than 700 across the state, capturing national attention as one of the fastest-growing brokerages in the country.“When we started Realty of America, it wasn’t about building another company. It was about changing an industry,” said Eddie Garcia, founder and CEO of Realty of America. “We believe in giving our agents ownership, opportunity and a true path to legacy. 17 agents in Texas saw the vision when we started, and now hundreds are writing their own story across the state. This company exists because of those who believe there is a better way to build their future. Together, we’re proving what’s possible.”United by belief in a better model, Realty of America has earned the trust of top-producing agents and elite teams across three of Texas’ largest and most influential markets: Houston, Dallas–Fort Worth and Austin.Mark Dimas, a native Houstonian and co-founder and president of Realty of America, said the company’s success is driven by a leadership philosophy built on accessibility and mentorship: “Our growth is a reflection of the agents who believe in this mission and live it every day. They’re the ones building, leading and redefining what’s possible in this industry. Eddie and I have walked the same path, and that’s why we’ll never stop working alongside our agents to help them reach new levels of success. Together, we’re not just building a company. We’re building a legacy.”Realty of America’s hybrid model combines cloud-based technology with physical offices that are open to agents nationwide. The approach is built for connection and designed to empower every agent to grow without boundaries, share ideas freely, and maintain full control of their business.Victor Niño, Texas state leader for Realty of America, said, “Our success is the result of aligned vision, disciplined execution, and genuine partnership. We’re not simply growing, we’re elevating the standard for how a real estate organization leads, supports, and wins together.”Top producers across Texas echoed that sentiment, describing their commitment to join forces with other high achievers who share the same purpose — to build what they believe will become the most influential real estate company in America.For Tricia Turner (associate broker and owner of The Tricia Turner Group), the difference starts with the people. “This vision is about coming together with like-minded professionals to create what we believe will become the greatest real estate company in the nation. The beauty of Realty of America is the opportunity to help build something extraordinary from the ground up, together.”Jonathan Cook (team leader and owner of The Jonathan Cook Team) added, “It’s clear to me this is the company of the future for top agents worldwide. Every tool you need to build and scale your business is right here at your fingertips.We’re being led by a CEO and President who each built companies that sold billions and the best part is, they’re still in production, showing us how to do it in real time, not just talking about what they did a decade ago.The deal we inked with Follow Up Boss is unlike anything else in the industry, giving every agent a world-class CRM to run their business is a game changer.We’re not just part of a company. We’re part of a movement. And the crazy thing is, we’re just getting started.”Creston Inderrieden (associate broker and owner of the IndyQuest Team) defines success as growth without limits. “Our company was built by top producers for top producers. We can grow our income through revenue share, build wealth through ownership, and expand our teams anywhere in the country. That’s what makes this brokerage different, and why so many agents are choosing to build their future here.”As one of Texas’ most respected brokers and owner of The Alicia Trevino Team, Trevino sees this as a defining moment for the industry. “What ROA has built isn’t just a company — it’s a community. I’ve spent more than three decades in real estate watching models come and go, but this one is different. I’ve never experienced a company so focused and dedicated to helping agents rise. True success comes from lifting others up, and that’s exactly what’s happening here.”With more than 2,500 agents nationwide and expansion underway in multiple states, Realty of America continues to build what its leaders call the future of agent ownership and infinite opportunity.About Realty of AmericaRealty of America (ROA) is a national real estate brokerage founded and led by CEO Eddie Garcia and co-founder and president Mark Dimas.Before launching ROA in September 2024, Garcia and Dimas had each built two of the nation’s most successful independent brokerages — Realty of Chicago and Mark Dimas Properties — into multi-billion-dollar firms.ROA’s forward-thinking business model is built on revenue share and equity incentives, positioning agents to benefit directly from the company’s growth and performance while creating pathways to generational wealth, ownership and financial freedom.The company’s 27,000-square-foot national headquarters, located in the greater Chicago area, anchors its nationwide operations as ROA continues to expand its footprint and redefine what’s possible for today’s real estate professionals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.