Expansion Valve Market to Hit USD 18.1 Billion by 2035 — Growth Accelerates Across Asia Pacific, North America

The global expansion valve market is set for sustained growth through 2035, powered by rising demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems, smart building integration, and advanced refrigeration technologies. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the market is valued at USD 12.0 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 18.1 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%.

The FMI report, “Expansion Valve Market Size, Share, and Forecast 2025–2035,” indicates global revenues will grow by USD 6.0 billion over the decade, driven by urbanization, IoT-enabled controls, and stringent environmental regulations across commercial, residential, and automotive cooling applications.

A Decade of Growth Anchored by Electronic Innovation and Smart HVAC:

The shift toward electronic expansion valves (EXV), IoT connectivity, and precision refrigerant management is reshaping industry dynamics. Between 2025 and 2030, the expansion valve market will expand by USD 2.8 billion, led by HVAC infrastructure upgrades and commercial building modernization.

Between 2030 and 2035, FMI forecasts an additional USD 3.2 billion in market growth, reflecting widespread adoption of smart systems, predictive maintenance, and eco-compliant technologies in automotive and industrial sectors.

“Electronic valves are becoming essential for optimizing energy use and operational reliability,” said Nikhil Kaitwade, Research Analyst at FMI. “Advanced sensors, digital monitoring, and low-GWP refrigerant compatibility are transforming cooling efficiency in diverse environments.”

Expansion Valve Key Market Insights at a Glance:

Metric- Global Estimate

Market Value (2025)- USD 12.0 billion

Forecast Value (2035)- USD 18.1 billion

CAGR- 4.2%

Leading Product Type- Thermal Expansion Valves (TXV) (70% share)

Leading Application- Air Conditioning (60% share)

Key Growth Regions- Asia Pacific, North America, Europe

China: The Fastest-Growing Expansion Valve Market:

FMI’s in-depth analysis highlights China’s leadership with a 6.8% CAGR through 2035, fueled by massive urbanization, industrial HVAC expansion, and residential air conditioning demand. India follows closely at 6.5% CAGR, driven by economic growth, middle-class expansion, and cooling infrastructure in metropolitan areas.

Electronic and IoT pathways are accelerating premium adoption, with online and specialized distribution channels enhancing accessibility for OEMs and retrofit projects.

Expansion Valve Five Forces Driving Market Expansion:

Energy-Efficient HVAC Demand: Precision flow control reduces consumption in commercial and residential systems.

Electronic & Smart Valve Adoption: EXV with IoT integration enables remote monitoring and predictive analytics.

Urbanization & Infrastructure: Global building modernization sustains demand for reliable temperature control.

Environmental Regulations: Low-GWP refrigerants and emission standards favor advanced valve designs.

Automotive Thermal Management: Growth in EV climate systems boosts specialized expansion valve applications.

Expansion Valve Market Segment Overview:

By Product Type: Thermal expansion valves (TXV) dominate with 70% of global revenue in 2025, valued for reliability and cost-effectiveness, while electronic expansion valves (EXV) drive faster growth through precision and connectivity.

By Application: Air conditioning leads with 60% market share, supported by commercial cooling and comfort requirements; refrigeration follows in industrial and retail settings.

By End User: Commercial buildings and residential segments lead, with automotive (OEM & aftermarket) emerging rapidly due to EV thermal needs.

By Refrigerant Type: R410A and R134A remain prevalent, but R290, R744 (CO2), and R1234YF gain traction for eco-compliance.

Expansion Valve Market Regional Overview:

Asia Pacific: Fastest growth globally — China (6.8% CAGR), India (6.5% CAGR), led by urbanization and HVAC investments.

North America: USA at 5.8% CAGR, driven by energy efficiency upgrades and smart building initiatives.

Europe: From USD 3.2 billion in 2025 to USD 4.8 billion by 2035 (CAGR 4.1%); Germany leads with 28.5% share.

Latin America & MEA: Brazil (6.2% CAGR) and emerging markets supported by infrastructure and commercial expansion.

Expansion Valve Market Competitive Landscape:

- Emerson Electric Co.

- Sanhua

- Fujikoki Corporation

- OTTO EGELHOF GmbH & Co. KG

- Castel S.r.l.

- TGK CO., LTD.

- CAREL INDUSTRIES S.p.A.

- Parker-Hannifin Corporation

- Denso

- Hanon Systems

Collectively, Emerson, Sanhua, and Fujikoki hold over 47% of global market share. Their focus on electronic innovation, IoT integration, and sustainable refrigerants underscores the shift toward premium, connected valve solutions.

Expansion Valve Market Outlook: Precision Cooling for a Sustainable Future:

Over the next decade, the expansion valve market will evolve into a cornerstone of smart, energy-optimized climate systems. Technologies like AI-driven flow control, real-time analytics, and seamless building management integration will redefine performance benchmarks.

“Expansion valves are transitioning from mechanical components to intelligent infrastructure assets,” Kaitwade added. “Manufacturers investing in digital precision, regulatory adaptability, and application versatility will capture the USD 1.1–1.3 billion electronic valve opportunity and lead the market’s next phase.”

