Propylene Carbonate Market to Reach USD 520 Million by 2035 — Growth Accelerates Across Asia Pacific, Europe,

The global propylene carbonate market is poised for robust expansion through 2035, fueled by surging lithium-ion battery production, eco-friendly cleaning formulations, and low-VOC coating innovations. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the market is valued at USD 293.1 million in 2025 and is projected to hit USD 520 million by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

The FMI report, “Propylene Carbonate Market Size, Share, and Forecast 2025–2035,” projects global revenues to increase by USD 226.9 million over the decade, propelled by the shift toward sustainable solvents in industrial cleaning, battery electrolytes, and specialty chemicals.

A Decade of Growth Anchored by Battery Electrolytes and Sustainable Formulations:

The market's evolution hinges on electric vehicle (EV) adoption and green chemistry initiatives. Between 2025 and 2030, the propylene carbonate market will grow by USD 97.3 million, driven by expanding EV battery capacity and household cleaning product reformulations.

From 2030 to 2035, FMI anticipates an additional USD 129.6 million in expansion, supported by advanced electrolyte solvents, bio-based production, and applications in pharmaceutical processing and carbon capture.

“Propylene carbonate's biodegradability and low toxicity make it indispensable for regulatory-compliant, high-performance solutions,” said an FMI research analyst. “Battery-grade purity and aqueous formulations are accelerating adoption in energy storage and eco-conscious industries.”

Propylene Carbonate Key Market Insights at a Glance:

Metric- Global Estimate

Market Value (2025)- USD 293.1 million

Forecast Value (2035)- USD 520 million

CAGR- 5.9%

Leading Form- Aqueous (84% share)

Dominant Application- Cleaning & Detergents (33% share)

Top End-Use Industry- Industrial & Electronics (35% share)

India: The Fastest-Growing Propylene Carbonate Market:

FMI’s analysis spotlights India as the global growth leader, with a projected CAGR of 8.8% through 2035. Driven by EV supply-chain investments, government clean energy policies, and booming home care sectors, India's market is expanding rapidly amid rising middle-class demand for premium, green products. Battery manufacturers are scaling propylene carbonate sourcing for lithium-ion plants, while cleaning formulators leverage aqueous grades for VOC compliance.

Propylene Carbonate Five Forces Driving Market Expansion:

EV Battery Boom: High-purity propylene carbonate ensures electrolyte stability, safety, and performance in lithium-ion systems.

Green Solvent Regulations: Stringent VOC limits and biodegradability mandates favor propylene carbonate over petroleum-based alternatives.

Sustainable Cleaning Shift: Premium household brands adopt aqueous formulations for efficacy and environmental credentials.

Bio-Based Innovation: Renewable glycerol and CO2-derived production supports circular economy goals.

Industrial Versatility: Superior solvency in coatings, electronics, and pharma drives multifunctional applications.

Propylene Carbonate Market Segment Overview:

By Form: Aqueous dominates with 84% share in 2025, ideal for cleaning, coatings, and regulatory-compliant industrial uses.

By Application: Cleaning & detergents lead at 33%, followed by paints & coatings and lithium-ion batteries & electronics.

By End-Use Industry: Industrial & electronics hold 35% share, encompassing precision cleaning and battery manufacturing.

By Region: Asia Pacific leads growth, with Europe and North America focusing on specialty and sustainable applications.

Propylene Carbonate Market Regional Overview:

Asia Pacific: Fastest regional expansion, led by China (6.6% CAGR) and India (8.8% CAGR) in battery and industrial sectors.

Europe: From USD 72.4 million in 2025 to USD 117.2 million by 2035 (CAGR 4.9%), with Germany at 22% share.

North America: Steady growth at 3.3% CAGR in the U.S., emphasizing premium cleaners and domestic EV supply chains.

Middle East & Africa: Emerging demand in industrial coatings and energy utilities.

Propylene Carbonate Market Competitive Landscape:

- BASF SE

- Huntsman International LLC

- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

- Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

- Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

BASF SE commands 14% share with comprehensive battery-grade and industrial solutions. Recent moves include Huntsman's 2024 JEFFSOL™ expansions in North America/Europe and Shandong Shida's new carbonate-solvent capacity in China for electrolyte demand.

Propylene Carbonate Market Outlook: Enabling Sustainable Energy and Chemistry

Over the forecast period, propylene carbonate will transition from niche solvent to core enabler of green energy and circular manufacturing. Advances in bio-based routes, ultra-pure battery grades, and carbon-utilization tech will redefine sustainability benchmarks.

“As EV fleets scale and regulations tighten, propylene carbonate's role in high-performance, low-impact formulations will be pivotal,” the FMI analyst noted. “Manufacturers investing in purification, bio-sourcing, and application support will capture emerging opportunities in batteries, cleaners, and beyond.”

