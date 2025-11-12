New Book 'Live Like Lucy' is a Revolutionary Guide to Health and Longevity

New Book Explores Evolutionary Insights for Thriving in the 21st Century

NH, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richard Hamilton, Ph.D., a Harvard-trained molecular biologist and health enthusiast, announces the release of his groundbreaking book, “Live Like Lucy: Surviving Ourselves and Our 21st Century Society.” This insightful and extensively researched guide reveals a science-based blueprint for enhancing happiness, health, and longevity in the modern world.“Live Like Lucy” takes readers on a fascinating journey through evolutionary biology, genetics, anthropology, and biochemistry, shedding light on what it truly means to be human. The book examines how the integrative aspects of sleep, stress, friendships, emotions, sex, nutrition, and activity combine to optimize health and wellbeing, offering revelations far beyond conventional diet and exercise paradigms.Hamilton draws on his extensive academic and professional background to outline how humanity’s evolutionary past collides with 21st century lifestyles to create modern-day health challenges. Chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, which are widespread in modern society, are preventable and reversible illnesses addressable with changes in lifestyle. The author emphasizes that our formidable brains have created a society of abundance, frequently in conflict with our physiological needs, with enormous costs to both individuals and society. This book is not just a call to recalibrate our habits for healthier, longer lives but a guide to avoid the modern pitfalls we have created for ourselves.Through an enjoyable and compelling narrative steeped in historical and scientific references as well as personal anecdotes, “Live Like Lucy” delivers actionable insights while remaining both entertaining and accessible. Whether readers are exploring more holistic approaches to wellness or seeking practical changes to improve daily life, this book is designed to inspire transformation through a deep understanding of our evolutionary roots.“Live Like Lucy” (ISBN: 9781966799276) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $19.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Learn more at LiveLikeLucy.life From the Back Cover:“Live Like Lucy” takes you on a magical carpet ride through history, evolution, and biochemistry, shedding an ancient light on what it means to be human and leaving you with a science-based blueprint for enhancing your happiness, health, and longevity.Going far beyond diet or exercise alone, "Live Like Lucy" examines the integrative or wholistic nature of how sleep, stress, friendships, sex, along with nutrition and activity combine to help us lead the lives that evolution has selected us for. Extensively researched and referenced, “Live Like Lucy” weaves a tale of evolutionary biology, genetics, anthropology, and human history that illuminates how we got here and why our lifestyles. not just our diets, are critical to our health and longevity.About the Author:Richard Hamilton is a scientist, entrepreneur, and investor with a passion for health and wellness. He has expertise in nutrition, DNA repair, embryology and epigenetics. He is a passionate enthusiast of the outdoors, rafting, backcountry skiing, water skiing and other adventurous pursuits. He holds a Ph.D. in molecular biology from Vanderbilt University and was a post-doctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School.About NH book publisher Seacoast Press:NH book publisher Seacoast Press provides authors with traditional-quality book publishing services while allowing authors to retain publishing rights and 100% royalties. Seacoast Press’ wide variety of publishing services includes book design, editorial, printing, distribution, publicity, and marketing. Seacoast Press books are available through retailers and booksellers worldwide. All Seacoast Press books can be purchased wholesale through Ingram.To learn more about Seacoast Press, the premier book publisher in NH, visit http://www.seacoastpress.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.