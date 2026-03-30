CHAKRA BALANCING 432 Hz Highlights the 50th Anniversary of Healing and Sound Therapy Music by Steven Halpern

50th Anniversary Edition of Chakra Suite, now available in 432 Hz as Chakra Balancing Steven Halpern is a founding father of New Age music.

Steven Halpern’s new Sound Therapy Music Series is releasing in CD and digital formats; he will speak at New Living Expo 2026 in San Rafael on April 19th, 2026.

Steven’s multi-dimensional music holds the vibrational grid that supports energetic transmutation and connects us to Source, which is where true healing occurs.” — Starr Fuentes, Spiritual Healer and Master Teacher

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steven Halpern ’s far-reaching music legacy has impacted the fields of holistic medicine, sound therapy, massage therapy, and the new age music industry. Now, an iconic release in the music pioneer’s catalog has been updated to 432 Hz for his new Sound Therapy Music Series. KEYBOARD magazine wrote, "The 1975 release of this recording launched ‘A Quiet Revolution' in healing music and sound therapy." The new album, Chakra Balancing 432 Hz , is available in physical & digital formats on Amazon and most major music services: https://a.co/d/80Lwnk5 Halpern is a trailblazing composer of ambient soundscapes for CHAKRA BALANCING which resonates each of the 7 chakras with the corresponding 7 keynotes and harmonics of the musical octave. Chakras are a major component of our human energy anatomy, and play a powerful role in our physical, emotional and spiritual well-being. Often imitated but never equaled, Halpern's team recommends this updated classic for everyone's personal healing library. His albums are a mainstay on Amazon's New Age Bestselling Albums list.Halpern is scheduled to lecture live on Sound Therapy at New Living Expo 2026 at the Marin Center in San Rafael, California, on Sunday April 19th at 4:15 pm PST. In this session, attendees will "Discover how to choose and use the healing power of brainwave entrainment music to balance your chakras and biofield, synchronize both hemispheres, and support optimal health, meditation and spiritual growth." More info and tickets available at https://newlivingexpo.com/ For over 5000 years, yogis and esoteric traditions around the world understood the importance of balancing the chakras, the non-physical energy centers that are a fundamental key to physical and spiritual well-being. Until 1975, no one had modernized that concept by recording and nationally distributing an ambient soundscape that would launch the field of holistic healing music and sound therapy music. Composed with the sacred intention of harmonizing body, mind and spirit, the artist-producer Halpern emphasizes that no AI was used at any stage.Chakras resonate to sound and color, and when they are “in tune” one’s immune system is strengthened, enhancing the innate intelligence that your DNA can express for higher levels of optimal health. Music is the universal language, and CHAKRA BALANCING is the mother tongue. Based on the classic CHAKRA SUITE (formerly SPECTRUM SUITE), this version features the same notes, but retunes them a bit lower to A=432 Hz for greater bio-availability and healing potential.This 50th anniversary edition of Chakra Balancing is tuned to 432 Hz, a natural harmonic of the Earth’s electro-magnetic field (the Schumann resonance) rather than music tuned to the unnatural orchestral standard of 440 Hz. This tuning provides even greater benefit and value, says Halpern, and is excellent for relaxation, yoga, meditation, healing, and massage as elevational aural ambience.Halpern pioneered the use of landmark brainwave biofeedback and human energy field research. In 1973 this research provided scientific proof for the unique healing qualities of Halpern’s original compositions and gave birth to the new field of sound therapy. Unknown to most people, familiar music hooks you into unconsciously analyzing and predicting where the melody is going in the future. This keeps you in a constant state of stress. Landmark brainwave biofeedback and human energy field research in 1973, 1977, and 1999 provided scientific proof for the unique brain balancing effects of Halpern’s original sound therapy compositions.Larry Dossey, MD, and best selling author of Re-Inventing Medicine said, “Steven Halpern is a healer with sound whose music has helped millions.”In the ancient tradition of artists seeking to connect with their muse, beginning as early as the late 1960s Steven, along with Brian Eno, began to hear a new form of heavenly music in deep meditation. Halpern traded in his jazz trumpet and electric guitar for the instrument that produced those celestial tones, the new Fender Rhodes electric piano, which became the signature sound of his sound therapy recordings. The Rhodes Electric Piano produces the celestial tones closest to those heard on the inner planes during Halpern's ‘initiation into my Ministry of Healing Music’ in 1969. This instrument is not a synthesizer, but essentially a series of tuning forks played by the keyboard. Its unique tones immediately transport the listener into a hemispherically-synchronized, high coherence alpha and theta state. The music is a sonic portal to get into ‘the gap between thoughts’ and helps you shift into a mindful state of inner peace. This is central to his research; most of his albums of Sound Therapy Music have no strict melody or rhythm, only certain instrumental tones, and Mindful compositions. Updating 5000 years of spiritual sound healing tradition, Halpern’s landmark composition Spectrum Suite, first released in 1975, helped create the modern field of sound therapy.Chakra Balancing 432 Hz is available as a CD or download on Amazon and the artist’s website; streaming versions are available on all major platforms including:Official Website: https://stevenhalpernmusic.com/products/chakra-balancing-432-hz Amazon CD and downloads: https://a.co/d/80Lwnk5 Social Media and Streaming Links:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stevenhalpernfanpage/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/StevenHalpernMusic Apple: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/steven-halpern/4307806 Pandora: https://www.pandora.com/artist/steven-halpern/ARkcgcqxrk56g3P Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/artists/B000QK33JE/steven-halpern For media, publicity, speaking opportunities or radio airplay regarding Steven Halpern or his newest album Chakra Balancing 432 Hz, please contact: Beth Hilton, publicist, at bethhilton (at) theBcompany (dot) comAbout Steven Halpern:STEVEN HALPERN is a GRAMMYnominated, Billboard charting, and multi-platinum selling recording artist, award-winning sound therapy composer, producer, author, educator and trail-blazing sound healer. Steven’s DEEP ALPHA: Brainwave Entrainment Music for Meditation was a 2012 GRAMMYnominee with 64 weeks on Billboard’s Top Ten New Age chart. Halpern is the author of Tuning the Human Instrument (1977) and Sound Health (Harper & Row 1985) and featured in the Great Minds series (gaia.com).After his early career playing in jazz/rock/blues/classic soul bands, in November 1969, Steven received a ‘gift’ during a spontaneous deep meditation under majestic redwoods that changed his life’s mission. He traded in his jazz trumpet and electric guitar for the instrument that produced those celestial tones, the new Fender Rhodes electric piano, which became the signature sound of his iconic sound therapy recordings. Landmark brainwave biofeedback and human energy field research in 1973, 1977, and 1999 provided scientific proof for the unique brain balancing effects of Halpern’s original sound therapy compositions.Steven has recorded and produced over 100 albums. KEYBOARD magazine recognized him in 1995 as “One of the top 20artists who changed the way we play and listen to music”, along with McCoy Tyner and Brian Eno. Halpern’s far-reaching legacy has impacted the fields of holistic medicine, sound therapy, massage therapy, and the alternative music industry. He’s been featured in The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle, ABCNews.com, Prevention Magazine, The Tomorrow Show with Tom Snyder (NBC-TV), 48 HOURS (CBS-TV), All Things Considered (NPR), and Spirituality and Health magazine. Official website at https://www.stevenhalpernmusic.com/

Chakra Suite 432 Hz "Keynote B"

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