Bakerly’s New Sriracha Brioche Burger Bun Provides Big Flavor and A Little Kick

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bold heat meets authentic, soft brioche in the latest innovation from BakerlyKnown for its passion for baking innovation and French creations, Bakerly is turning up the heat with the all-new Sriracha Brioche Burger Bun. Combining the buttery taste of a classic golden brioche bun with the zesty zing of sriracha, this latest launch delivers a bold new taste to help spice up your kitchen.Bringing big flavor and a little kick to your next meal, this is a unique new option for consumers seeking something beyond the ordinary. Designed with spice enthusiasts in mind, the bun elevates burgers, sandwiches, and grilled creations with the perfect amount of spice for everyone.Whether it’s for a family dinner, game day with friends, or just adding a little bite to your meal, Bakerly’s new Sriracha Brioche Burger Bun will bring a fun twist to any dining occasion.Crafted with Quality IngredientsBakerly, committed to high quality, delicious offerings, introduces the bold Sriracha Brioche Burger Bun into the market with premium ingredients. Each bun is baked to achieve a balance of softness and flavor consistency.AvailabilityThe Sriracha Brioche Burger Bun is now available through select retailers and online at Bakerly.com. Retailers and foodservice partners interested in carrying the product can contact happysupport@bakerly.com for more details.About BakerlyFounded in 2015 by Julien Caron and Fabian Milon, two "Bretons" hailing from Northwestern France, bakerly was born out of a shared passion: to share their love for French brioche, crêpes and traditional French pastries with households across America, replicating the delicacies they enjoyed as children. Today, bakerly is one of the largest producers of French brioche and crêpes in the U.S., offering a wide array of deliciousness including conveniently packaged brioche, crêpes to-go, croissants and pancakes to-go. Each bakerly product is crafted with love by a team of skilled artisans using authentic recipes and simple, non-GMO ingredients – without artificial colors, preservatives or high fructose corn syrup. For more information, visit www.bakerly.com or follow bakerly on Facebook, Tik Tok and Instagram @bakerlyUSA.

