Peer-Reviewed Study Confirms Accuracy of the NNOXX Performance Platform in Measuring Continuous Muscle Oxygen Saturation

Results demonstrate robust performance during cycling exercise across demographics, indicating broad applicability in exercise prescription.

Our 3D spectrographic application sets us apart from competitors and imparts the ability to measure accurately deep into tissue without compromising performance.” — Justin Saul, CEO

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NNOXX Inc. completed an independent validation study of their non-invasive optical platform, indicating reliable and accurate measurement of muscle oxygen saturation (SmO2). The study was conducted at the Athinoula A. Martinos Center of Biomedical Imaging, Massachusetts General Hospital. Results were published in the peer-reviewed journal MDPI Bioengineering . Findings support the platform’s reliability in assessing individualized muscle physiology and performance, lending promise for improving exercise efficacy on a personalized level.NNOXX has developed a modular optical platform consisting of a continuous-wave near-infrared spectroscopy (CW-NIRS) wearable and integrated full-stack software solution, with the ability to measure 20 mm into tissue. To validate the device, 10 adult athletes participated in an incremental cycling protocol until exhaustion, where muscle oxygen saturation measurements were continuously monitored and compared to a benchtop frequency-domain NIRS (FDNIRS) device (MetaOx, ISS Inc.). FDNIRS is often employed when measuring tissue oxygenation in both cerebral and skeletal muscle tissue. Performance between the devices was assessed on an individual level, with strong paired device correlations (r = 0.792, p < 0.001) and RMSD <5% for most subjects. Group-level analysis also demonstrated a strong correlation (r = 0.788). Bland–Altman analysis revealed that 95% of all measurements fell between −8.1% and 7.6% SmO2. Further, the subject demographics included 70% females, which is unique among NIRS device validators. This is significant because subcutaneous adiposity is a common limitation in obtaining high signal quality for most non-invasive wearable performance monitors.The NNOXX platform provides a field-ready advantage compared to similar oximetry technologies without compromising accuracy. Clinical and athletic markets have an increasing interest in SmO2 monitoring as a direct, localized, and continuous measurement of muscle metabolism and oxygen kinetics, lending an improved ability to assess muscle recovery, fatigue and overall performance. Further, NNOXX’s optical applications indicate relatively little impact from skin tone and motion on the ability to deliver reliable data. The optical capabilities can unlock additional key biometrics, including bioactive nitric oxide and local blood flow.“We are incredibly excited about the study results,” said Justin Saul, CEO of NNOXX Inc. “It lends a strong proof point for our optics. Our 3D spectrographic application sets us apart from competitors and imparts the ability to measure accurately deep into tissue without compromising performance.”“Our device shows promise for use in many settings where compliance to supervised exercise is typically poor, particularly cardiac rehab,” said Jennifer Corso, VP of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs at NNOXX Inc. “Personalizing exercise prescriptions based on individual efficacy may improve case management and significantly increase outcomes in patients where exercise is used to treat and prevent disease.”The manuscript was published on October 20, 2025 in MDPI Bioengineering, an international, peer-reviewed and high-visibility open access journal ( https://doi.org/10.3390/bioengineering12111153 ). The Martinos Center at MGH is affiliated with Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).NNOXX Inc. is a health technology company pioneering advanced optical sensing for human performance and health monitoring. Its patented, continuous-wave near-infrared spectroscopy (cwNIRS) platform measures deep tissue muscle oxygen saturation (SmO₂), bioactive nitric oxide, and local blood flow, all continuously and in real time. NNOXX provides athletes, coaches, clinicians and researchers with proactive insights to improve performance and case management. NNOXX delivers innovative wearable and software solutions that transform how performance, recovery, and exercise efficacy are measured and understood. Learn more at www.nnoxx.com

