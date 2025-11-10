Cesar Melgoza Introduces the ‘21ST-Century Public Square’ at the Texas Tribune Festival

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tech & social science innovator César Melgoza, Founder and CEO of Epluribus LLC - creators of MOXY, will be featured at the Texas Tribune Festival, where he will share how new technology can expand civic participation and support the mission of an informed, engaged electorate.MOXY is a voter empowerment platform — a digital town square for the 21st century — where voters, journalists, organizations, and public officials connect in one transparent ecosystem. Rather than replacing existing media, MOXY complements it, offering verified data, civic education tools, and audience engagement pathways that help trusted reporting reach further and last longer.“Our goal with MOXY is simple,” said Melgoza. “To give people the clarity, access, and confidence they need to participate meaningfully in our democracy — and to do it in partnership with the institutions that inform them.”A New Model for Civic ConnectionMOXY 5.0 introduces a breakthrough AI-powered Representative Profile, distilling legislative activity, biographical and campaign finance data into an concise, visual summary that helps residents understand their elected officials’ track records.Through Veracityrated news, transparent official data, and shared civic spaces, MOXY aims to help citizens see the full picture — without replacing the vital role of journalists who bring context, depth, and accountability to public life.“We see MOXY as civic infrastructure,” Melgoza added. “A platform that supports journalism, education, and public service by making verifiable information and civic engagement easier for everyone to access.”Why Texas, Why NowTexas stands at the intersection of innovation, diversity, and democratic engagement. As conversations at the Texas Tribune Festival continue to shape the national civic agenda, MOXY brings a practical example of how technology can strengthen—not substitute—the human work of democracy.This moment represents a paradigm shift: from fragmented information to shared understanding, from political fatigue to community confidence.INTERVIEW & DEMO OPPORTUNITIESWHO: César Melgoza, Founder & CEO, MOXYWHAT: On-site interviews and live platform demonstrationsWHERE: Texas Tribune Festival, Austin, TXSCHEDULE: Contact Teri Arvesu at (305) 951-9656 or teri.arvesu@epluribus.liveABOUT CÉSAR MELGOZAA first-generation Mexican-American entrepreneur, Melgoza grew up in California farmworker communities inspired by the civil rights movement. After serving at Apple and founding Geoscape (acquired by Claritas), he launched MOXY to close the trust and access gap in civic life by blending technology, verified information, and inclusive participation.ABOUT MOXYMOXY is the 21st-century town square — a civic empowerment platform designed to make participation accessible, transparent, and meaningful. With AI-driven representative data, Veracityrated journalism, and built-in civic action tools, MOXY strengthens democracy through clarity and connection. MOXY is a subscriber-centric platform that avoids the social media echo chamber trap in lieu of nominal subscription fees that keep the platform’s focus on its users, not on advertising sales.Available on iOS, Android, and web browsers.Learn more at https://www.moxy.live

