Documentary Trilogy G&S One Long Ride Surf, Skate&Full Circle Unveil Free Prologue Playing Exclusively on Crowdfundr.com
Unprecedented 3 part documentary series, G&S One Long Ride explores history, traditions & impact of the most influential Surf and Skateboard brand since 1959
“The G&S Prologue sets the stage for a story that’s both intimate and universal,” says co‑director and writer Matthew Melin (Mateo). “By releasing the Trilogy Prologue on Crowdfundr.com, we’re not just raising funds—we’re networking to build a community that believes in the inspirational power of cinema, the scale of G&S’s cultural impact, and the soulful identity that these films reinforce.
Key Highlights of the Prologue
Background: Since 1959, The Endless Legacy of San Diego's G&S Surf & Skateboards on Culture & History
Exclusive Footage:
First‑hand access captured by accomplished and award‑winning cinematographer Mike McEntire Mack Dawg Productions.
Compelling Voices:
Interviews with Writer/Editor/Director/Producer Sam George, Surf Champion & Legend Peter Townend, Skateboarding Hall of Fame founder Todd Huber, Surf Historian/Sage Eric “Bird” Huffman, Point Loma Nazarene University History Professor Ben Cater, TransWorld Skateboarding editor Fran Richards, California Surf Museum co‑founder Jane Schmauss, Tracker Trucks & Transworld Skateboarding Magazine Founder Larry Balma, and Hall of Fame icon Jim Gray, illuminating a combined 126 years of Surf & Skate Culture.
Interactive Experience:
Backers receive limited‑edition collectibles—including T‑shirts, long‑sleeve tees, hoodies, posters, stickers—as well as a digital behind‑the‑scenes diary, early streaming access, Blu‑Ray box sets, and signed posters, books and photography.
Sam George, Director/Editor/Writer/Producer featured in our Prologue, adds: “They weren’t just a part of history.
G&S shaped history.”
About Resulting Impact Films
Founded in San Diego California in 2012, Resulting Impact Films specializes in socially impactful storytelling bridging cultures and sparking dialogue. Notable past projects include “A Line in the Sand,” played to numerous sold out theaters before entering into a four‑year broadcast contract with PBS; “Muerte O’Gloria, The Rise of the American Soccer Fan” was honored at the Barcelona Film Festival; and was the featured film at Major League Soccer’s All‑Star Week. The production team blends journalistic rigor, oral‑tradition storytelling, and cinematic Surfing and Skateboarding artistry throughout all three productions, filmed against one of the most beautiful backdrops, San Diego, California.
