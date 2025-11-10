India’s Gratuity Consulting Launches to Support Global Capability Centers and Fortune 500 Clients

Newly launched Gratuity Consulting partners with global firms like Smith + Howard to provide staffing and workforce solutions for GCCs and enterprises.

NOIDA, INDIA, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gratuity Consulting , a recruitment and staffing firm, has officially launched in India to help Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and Fortune 500 companies build high-performing teams. Within months of its inception, the company has partnered with leading global clients including Smith + Howard and Volto Consulting, providing tailored workforce solutions across technology, finance, and shared services.Gratuity Consulting focuses on connecting skilled professionals with forward-thinking organizations through transparent, ethical, and results-driven hiring practices. Its service portfolio includes Executive Search, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Job Advertising, and Continuous Learning Solutions. Each offering is designed to meet enterprise-level demands while supporting job seekers in finding meaningful career opportunities.“Our partnerships with firms like Smith + Howard and Volto Consulting demonstrate the trust that global organizations place in our ability to deliver quality talent,” said a Gratuity Consulting spokesperson. “Our goal is to help businesses scale their workforce efficiently while ensuring every placement contributes to long-term organizational success.”Building a Foundation for GCC Growth and Global Recruitment:India continues to serve as a global hub for Capability Centers, and Gratuity Consulting is strategically positioned to support that growth. The firm’s recruitment specialists understand the complexity of hiring for diverse functions such as finance, operations, technology, and project management. By aligning hiring strategies with client goals, the company ensures measurable results and a consistent candidate experience.Gratuity Consulting applies a data-driven methodology that combines local market insights with global best practices. Its recruitment process emphasizes speed, accuracy, and cultural alignment. From sourcing to onboarding, the firm works closely with client teams to maintain quality standards and compliance.Commitment to Workforce Development and Future Expansion:With a growing presence in India and the GCC region, Gratuity Consulting aims to become a preferred partner for global enterprises seeking reliable and scalable recruitment solutions . The firm plans to expand its industry verticals in IT, Finance, Engineering, and Professional Services, supported by specialized recruiters who bring domain-specific expertise.Gratuity Consulting also intends to collaborate with training institutions and skill development partners to close emerging skill gaps and prepare talent for future roles in digital and global operations. Its focus on quality, accountability, and long-term client relationships continues to drive its expansion strategy.“Recruitment today is not only about filling roles. It is about building partnerships that create measurable impact,” said the spokesperson. “We are proud to contribute to that mission through our work with respected firms and talented professionals.”About Gratuity Consulting:Gratuity Consulting (GCS) is a recruitment and staffing solutions provider headquartered in India. The firm specializes in Executive Search, RPO, Job Advertising, and Continuous Learning Solutions, helping organizations build agile and skilled teams. Gratuity Consulting works with enterprises and GCCs worldwide to deliver ethical, data-driven, and scalable hiring solutions that strengthen long-term workforce performance.Follow us on LinkedIn

