BDKim Dedicates ‘Dancing Flags of Peace’ NFT to Peruvian Diplomat, Marking On-Chain Art Diplomacy in APEC 2025 Season

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korean artist BDKim (Kim Dae-yong, http://www.daum.ai ) officially dedicated his NFT artwork “Dancing Flags of Peace” to the people and nation of Peru, presenting it in person to Giancarlo Rossi Levano, Peruvian diplomat, at the historic Bunhwangsa Temple in Gyeongju on November 1, 2025. The event represents a milestone in art diplomacy and the convergence of blockchain technology and international cultural exchange.The NFT series features 21 video artworks, each reinterpreting the national flag of an APEC member economy as a symbol of peace and harmony through Yin–Yang dynamics. Every piece is permanently recorded on-chain using the SASEUL blockchain, a Proof-of-Work (PoW)-based distributed ledger platform known for its energy-efficient node consensus algorithm and secure on-chain data storage.With this dedication, South Korea and Peru have become the first countries to realize on-chain NFT art diplomacy at the national level. BDKim previously contacted all 21 APEC embassies through two rounds of official correspondence outlining the project’s purpose, transfer method, and collection timeline. NFTs unclaimed within the deadline will be auctioned, with 100% of proceeds donated to international children’s relief programs.In recognition of Peru being the first nation to accept the dedication in person, BDKim donated 100,000 SL coins—a blockchain-based digital asset mined on the same network—to support education and welfare initiatives for Peruvian children and youth.“This dedication marks the beginning of a new era in which art transcends borders, languages, and technologies,” said BDKim. “I hope the value of art leads to the restoration of our shared humanity and inspires peace across nations.”Diplomat Rossi Levano expressed his gratitude, stating:“We extend our deep appreciation and will actively collaborate to strengthen future Korea–Peru cultural and artistic exchange.”The presentation was documented as the Peruvian diplomat installed a blockchain wallet and received the NFT in real time—a symbolic moment of art, technology, and diplomacy that was later shared across social media.Meanwhile, a 1.2-ton mobile gallery truck touring South Korea displayed more than 30 artworks, spreading messages of peace and creativity to the public. This dedication is considered the highlight of BDKim’s national art tour, “BDKim Art on the Move,” which concluded in Gyeongju before expanding onto the global stage.Following the exhibition, BDKim plans to unveil a 12-meter, five-panel masterwork, “Beyond the Whole World”—including three previously unreleased pieces—at Mt. Baekdu (southern side) in collaboration with international artists. His forthcoming projects aim to expand the boundaries of cultural diplomacy by integrating art, blockchain, and peace as a unified language of creativity.Through this vision, BDKim seeks to pioneer what he calls “Foundational Art for the Emerging Era of Human Consciousness” — a new artistic movement that reconnects humanity with its origin, blending technology and spirituality into a shared global expression of empathy and evolution.■ About the InitiativeThe “Dancing Flags of Peace” initiative, created by Korean artist BDKim (Kim Dae-yong), is a pioneering art diplomacy project that bridges fine art, blockchain innovation, and international relations. Through the symbolic reinterpretation of APEC member flags, the project promotes cross-cultural understanding and global unity. By applying blockchain technology, it establishes transparent, verifiable, and permanent records of artistic collaboration between nations—positioning art as a catalyst for dialogue, peace, and sustainable cultural connectivity in the digital era.

