Tavola Group Acquires West Peak Collective and Launches Tavola Creative

Tavola Group and Tavola Creative—uniting financial insight and creative strategy to empower businesses at every stage of growth.

Acquisition of West Peak Collective launches Tavola Creative, expanding Tavola Group into brand, marketing, and digital strategy.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tavola Group, a leader in tax, accounting, and business advisory services, is proud to announce the acquisition of West Peak Collective, a boutique marketing and branding firm, and the official launch of Tavola Creative, its new full-service marketing and design division.

Tavola Creative expands Tavola Group’s capabilities into marketing strategy, brand development, and digital engagement. The new division provides comprehensive services, including social media management, web design, paid advertising, and branding, all designed to help businesses grow with clarity, creativity, and purpose.

“The launch of Tavola Creative marks an important step in Tavola Group’s evolution,” said Gabriel Malavolti, Founder of Tavola Group. “We’ve always believed that growth is most powerful when strategy and creativity work hand in hand. Tavola Creative allows us to deliver that balance, offering clients innovative marketing solutions backed by the same strategic discipline that defines Tavola Group.”

By bringing West Peak Collective’s creative expertise into the Tavola Group ecosystem, the firm adds a new dimension to its client offering, connecting strategy, finance, and marketing under one brand. Clients now have access to a broader range of advisory services that support every stage of growth, from financial foundations to market visibility.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome this talented creative team to Tavola Group,” added Janelle Rabine, Managing Partner of Tavola Creative. “By uniting financial insight and creative execution under one roof, we’re helping businesses think bigger, act smarter, and achieve sustainable growth.”

For more information about Tavola Creative, visit https://www.TavolaCreative.com/ or contact Janelle Rabine at Janelle@TavolaCreative.com.

About Tavola Group

Tavola Group partners with business leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors to align financial strategy with sustainable growth. Through personalized advisory services and now with Tavola Creative’s marketing and design expertise, Tavola Group helps clients achieve clarity, purpose, and measurable results. For more information, visit https://Tavola.Group/ or call 847-925-1489.

Legal Disclaimer:

