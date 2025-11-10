NN Pharmaceutical Office Design by DA Architects Ltd Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

NN Pharmaceutical

DA Architects Ltd's innovative office design for NN Pharmaceutical recognized with prestigious A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design category.

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious and highly respected awards in the field of interior design, has announced DA Architects Ltd as a Silver winner for their exceptional work on the NN Pharmaceutical office design. This recognition highlights the significance of the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award within the interior design industry, positioning it as a sought-after accolade for innovative and well-executed designs.The NN Pharmaceutical office design by DA Architects Ltd showcases the firm's ability to create a workspace that not only enhances functionality and collaboration but also aligns with current trends in the interior design industry. By focusing on flexibility, natural light, and a balance between structured and organic forms, the design offers practical benefits for employees and stakeholders, setting a new standard for modern office spaces.DA Architects Ltd's award-winning design for the NN Pharmaceutical office in Sofia transforms the traditional workspace into a fluid, open-plan environment that encourages teamwork and efficiency. The carefully selected color palette and materials, inspired by Scandinavian minimalism, create a warm and inviting atmosphere, while the subtle color coding and zoning optimize functionality. The office's unique blend of cozy, home-like elements and contemporary, sculptural aesthetics sets it apart in the market.The Silver A' Design Award for the NN Pharmaceutical office design serves as a testament to DA Architects Ltd's commitment to excellence and innovation. This recognition is expected to inspire the firm's future projects, as they continue to push the boundaries of interior design and create spaces that prioritize both functionality and employee well-being. The award also motivates the DA Architects Ltd team to maintain their high standards and explore new avenues for innovation in the field.Interested parties may learn more at:About DA Architects LtdDA architects is a studio for contemporary architecture and design based in Bulgaria. The studio's mission is to create innovative and contemporary buildings, stylish and functional residential and office interiors, and recognizable public and retail spaces. DA Architects Ltd's philosophy is centered around a holistic approach, balancing clients' requirements, site specifics, functionality, materials, and details to develop unique aesthetics and identity for each project.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a significant impact on improving everyday life. The award celebrates the exceptional expertise, talent, and insight of the designers behind these remarkable works.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionaries and leading agencies to innovative companies and influential brands, the award provides an opportunity to showcase creativity and gain international recognition. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that winning designs meet pre-established evaluation criteria. The A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://interior-design-competitions.com

