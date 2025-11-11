Military Radars Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Military Radars Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, there has been a robust expansion in the market size for military radars. The market size, which will be at $58.71 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $62.77 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. National security and defense, advancements in technology, detection and tracking of threats, and electronic warfare (ew) are factors that propelled the growth during the historical period.

In the coming years, the market size of military radars is anticipated to experience robust growth. A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% is predicted to propel the market to a worth of $84.18 billion by 2029. This growth during the forecasted period can be credited to rapid technological evolution, counter-UAS and counter-hypersonic capabilities, and integration of radar with C4ISR systems, coupled with geopolitical tensions. The period is set to witness major trends like stealth detection and low observability, digital signal processing (DSP), C4ISR integration, and the adoption of green radar technology.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Military Radars Market?

The expansion of the military radar market can be attributed to increased defense expenditure by developing economies. Defense spending covers various areas such as operation, upkeep, acquisition of weaponry and armored vehicles, as well as military R&D. To illustrate, data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) – a Sweden-based global research body focusing on arms control, arms transfers, and non-proliferation – showed that Russia's military expenditure in 2022 escalated by an approximated 9.2% to roughly $86.4 billion. This figure represents 4.1% of the nation's GDP, a growth from 3.7% in 2021. It was this increased defense outlay by developing economies that propelled the military radar market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Military Radars Market?

Major players in the Military Radars Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Thales Group

• BAE Systems plc

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• Leonardo

• Saab AB

• Aselsan A.Ş.

• Hensoldt AG

• Airbus SE

What Are The Top Trends In The Military Radars Industry?

The military radar market is being moulded by product innovations. Leading firms in this sector are committed to creating highly innovative products for delivering trustworthy services to their client base. For example, Fortem Technologies Inc., a firm based in the US known for detecting and neutralizing hazardous drones, unveiled the TrueView R40 in November 2023. This product, engineered with AI technology, is tailored to ensure secure airspace, minimize false alarms, and filter data. Its unique ability to detect drones at low altitudes sets it apart as a pioneering solution. The AI capability of the R40 enables it to eliminate background noise and clutter, guaranteeing accurate and reliable drone detection.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Military Radars Market Segments

The military radars market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Land Radar, Naval Radar, Airborne Radar, Space-Based Radar

2) By Functionality: Surveillance And Airborne Early Warning Radar, Tracking And Fire Control Radar, Multi-Function Radar, Synthetic Aperture And Moving Target Indicator Radar, Ground Penetrating Radar

3) By Application: Weapon Guidance, Airspace Monitoring And Traffic Management, Ground Surveillance And Intruder Detection, Air And Missile Defense, Navigation, Airborne Mapping, Ground Force Protection And Counter-Battery, Mine-Detection And Underground Mapping

Subsegments:

1) By Land Radar: Ground Surveillance Radar, Border Surveillance Radar, Tactical Surveillance Radar

2) By Naval Radar: Surface Search Radar, Fire Control Radar, Navigation Radar

3) By Air Surveillance Radar: Fighter Aircraft Radar, Surveillance Aircraft Radar, Early Warning Radar, Maritime Patrol Radar

4) By Space-Based Radar: Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), Early Warning Radar, Surveillance Radar

Which Regions Are Dominating The Military Radars Market Landscape?

The military radar market was led by North America in 2024 and it's also projected to be the most rapidly growing region for this market in the forecast period. The global report for military radars in 2025 includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

