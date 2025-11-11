Fighter Aircrafts Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Fighter Aircrafts Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Fighter Aircrafts Be By 2025?

The size of the fighter aircrafts market has experienced robust growth recently. The forecast for this dynamic market is to increase from $90.55 billion in 2024 to $97.22 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Factors such as national defense needs, geopolitical affairs, technological progression, and export possibilities have contributed to the growth witnessed in the historical period.

The size of the fighter aircrafts market is predicted to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, with a projected value of $131.14 billion in 2029, resultant from a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The expected growth within the forecast period will be driven by factors such as aircraft lifecycle management, environmental implications, regional instability, and strategic alliances. The forecast period will also see trends such as the use of stealth technology, unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs), advanced sensor and avionics systems, as well as supersonic and hypersonic technologies.

Download a free sample of the fighter aircrafts market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3994&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Fighter Aircrafts Market Landscape?

Nations around the world are making efforts to improve their air combat skills for heightened airborne protection. The increased focus on airborne protection is likely to fuel the need for fighter planes, thereby accelerating the fighter aircraft market's growth. For instance, the Defense Acquisition Council (DAC), a state department for national security in India, authorized the procurement of numerous weaponry systems and platforms in September 2023, according to the Ministry of Defence. This included the Dhruvastra short-range air-to-surface missile and 12 Su-30 MKI fighter jets.

Who Are The Top Players In The Fighter Aircrafts Market?

Major players in the Fighter Aircrafts Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus SE

• The Boeing Company

• BAE Systems

• Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG

• Saab AB

• Dassault Aviation SA

• PJSC Sukhoi Company

• KAI

• Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Fighter Aircrafts Industry?

Leading enterprises in the fighter aircraft market are channeling their focus towards strategic investments to bolster their technological prowess, engineer sophisticated combat systems, and ameliorate the overall aircraft performance. The ultimate goal of these investments is to integrate stealth technology, artificial intelligence, and unmanned systems, to keep up with ever-changing defense needs and sustain a competitive advantage in the universal market. To exemplify, in April 2024, the United States Air Force, an American military force, disclosed its annual expenditure of $6.6 million for the operation and maintenance of the average F-35A fighter jet. Such developments emphasize the continuing issues related to cost management and operational readiness of the F-35 program.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Fighter Aircrafts Market

The fighter aircrafts market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Conventional Take-Off And Landing, Short Take-Off And Landing, Vertical Take-Off And Landing

2) By System: Airframe, Engine, Avionics, Landing Gear System, Weapon System

3) By Application: Homeland Security, Defense, Others

Subsegments:

1) By Conventional Take-Off And Landing (CTOL): Single-Engine Fighter Aircraft, Twin-Engine Fighter Aircraft, Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft, Carrier-Based Fighter Aircraft

2) By Short Take-Off And Landing (STOL): Light Fighter Aircraft, Close Support Fighter Aircraft, Tactical Fighter Aircraft

3) By Vertical Take-Off And Landing (VTOL): V Or STOL Fighter Aircraft, Tilt-Rotor Fighter Aircraft, Naval Fighter Aircraft (Harrier-Style Aircraft)

View the full fighter aircrafts market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fighter-aircrafts-global-market-report

Fighter Aircrafts Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market for fighter aircrafts. It is predicted that Western Europe will witness the most rapid growth in this market in the forecast period. The market report for fighter aircrafts includes regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Fighter Aircrafts Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aerospace Bearings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-bearings-global-market-report

Aircraft Brake System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-brake-system-global-market-report

Aerospace Composites Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-composites-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.