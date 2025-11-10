BNP Paribas Nordic Open grew its social media views more than five times in 2025 after a partnership with IngagerSports

Holger Rune in action at Nordic Open.

Behind the success was a clear strategy with more frequent posting, broader storytelling, and IngagerSports’ production team on site throughout the event.

Sport is different. Matches are real, emotions are real. You can’t stage it. In an era of artificial content, genuine sport and what it represents become increasingly valuable.” — JImmy Jakobsson

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BNP Paribas Nordic Open increased its social media views by about 450% in 2025 after a new partnership with IngagerSports BNP Paribas Nordic Open, the world’s oldest indoor ATP tournament, had a record-breaking presence on social media during this year’s event. The number of views increased by around 450 percent compared to 2024 after a new partnership with the sports-focused communications agency IngagerSports.During the tournament at the Royal Tennis Hall in Stockholm, the Nordic Open reached 5.5 million views on social media. Behind the success was a clear strategy with more frequent posting, broader storytelling, and IngagerSports’ production team on site throughout the event.“We wanted to create content that makes the audience feel like they are in the middle of the tournament, no matter where they are. We combined energy, humor, a high posting frequency, and exclusive access to the players to build a feeling of ‘being there’ on social media,” says Jimmy Jakobsson, founder of IngagerSports.“This shows the power you get when sport meets creativity and data-driven distribution. The total number of posts in BNP Paribas Nordic Open’s channels increased by almost 300 percent compared with 2024, and the number of stories published rose by more than 250 percent. Organic views reached 5.5 million on Instagram and TikTok, a sign that engagement stretched far beyond the Royal Tennis Hall in Stockholm.”In addition to social media content, IngagerSports was also responsible for selling tickets on social channels ahead of this year’s tournament.“BNP Paribas Nordic Open is an iconic tournament, and we wanted to highlight both the tennis and everything around it – the atmosphere, the crowd and the joy. That focus really came through,” says Jimmy Jakobsson.“The collaboration with IngagerSports gave us a fantastic boost. We have reached wider than ever before and engaged a new audience in a way that really strengthens the BNP Paribas Nordic Open brand. Now we are looking forward to taking the next step and continuing to develop our work in social media in 2026,” says Rasmus Hult, CEO of BNP Paribas Nordic Open.A new phase for sport and digital engagement“Influencers, actors and musicians can build a completely digital presence, but sport is different. The matches are played for real, the emotions are real, and the sport itself stays real. Sport stands for something you cannot stage. It is real, and that is exactly why it becomes more and more valuable in a time of artificial content,” says Jimmy Jakobsson.“That strengthens trust in sport and means that more and more companies invest in sport to build relationships and credibility. At the same time, the media landscape is becoming more complex. The number of social media platforms has grown rapidly, demanding a clearer strategy, stronger presence, and higher quality. The line between live and digital experiences is fading. Fans want to take part, influence, and share their experience in real time, in the arena or on their phones. For today’s audience, it is not only about watching, but about being part of the experience. That changes how both sport and brands need to think digitally,” says Jimmy Jakobsson.For tournaments, clubs, leagues, and brands, social media is now about creating experiences that strengthen community and presence even outside the physical event. Sport is becoming an increasingly important meeting place between fans, brands, and culture.BNP Paribas Nordic Open took place 11–19 October 2025 at the Royal Tennis Hall in Stockholm, with Norway’s Casper Ruud as the winner. The tournament attracted thousands of tennis fans to the arena, and highlights and experiences were shown millions of times on social media.IngagerSports is a sports-focused communications agency that helps athletes, brands, and events grow in social media through strategy, creative content, and data-driven solutions. The company is part of Ingager, which was founded in 2011 and is owned by Egmont, the largest media group in the Nordic region.

