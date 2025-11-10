EU Shrimp Market to Hit USD 19.7 Billion by 2035 — Growth Accelerates Through Premium & Sustainable Products

Demand for Shrimp in the EU

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Union shrimp market is poised for remarkable growth, with sales projected to surge from USD 10,086.4 million in 2025 to USD 19,656.8 million by 2035, marking an absolute increase of USD 9,534.8 million over the forecast period. This expansion reflects a total growth of 94.5% and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%, according to FMI’s latest report on dietary behavior and flavor adoption patterns.

Rising consumer preference for high-protein seafood, awareness of shrimp’s nutritional benefits, and expanding retail, foodservice, and e-commerce channels are driving this growth. Over the next decade, the EU shrimp industry is expected to grow nearly 1.9 times its current size, reflecting evolving consumer demand for convenience, sustainability, and premium-quality products.

Market Dynamics

Between 2025 and 2030, shrimp sales in the EU are forecast to increase from USD 10,086.4 million to USD 14,048.2 million, accounting for 41.5% of total forecast growth. This phase will be characterized by:

• Rising adoption of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook shrimp products

• Expanding mainstream recognition of shrimp as a versatile protein source

• Increased focus on sustainable sourcing and traceability

From 2030 to 2035, sales are expected to grow from USD 14,048.2 million to USD 19,621.2 million, contributing 58.5% of the total ten-year growth. This period will witness the expansion of organic and certified sustainable varieties, innovative product formats, and advanced processing technologies enhancing taste, freshness, and convenience.

Historical Context

Between 2020 and 2025, EU shrimp sales grew at a CAGR of 4.5%, from USD 8,093.8 million to USD 10,086.4 million, driven by:

• Health-conscious consumers seeking lean protein and omega-3 benefits

• Product innovation and supply chain transparency

• Growing acceptance across retail and foodservice channels

Key Drivers

Shrimp’s appeal in the EU is anchored in:

• High protein, omega-3 content, and essential minerals

• Culinary versatility for home cooking, restaurant, and ready-to-eat meals

• Increasing consumer focus on sustainability, traceability, and responsible aquaculture

Regulatory guidelines on labeling, origin declaration, and quality assurance further reinforce market trust and consumer confidence in shrimp products.

Segment Insights



• Product Type: Canned shrimp dominates with 80% share in 2025, expected to slightly decline to 75% by 2035. Its long shelf life, ambient storage capability, and culinary tradition drive demand.

• Application: Food remains the largest segment at 85% of total demand, reflecting home, foodservice, and prepared meal consumption.

• Distribution Channel: Modern trade accounts for 30% of sales in 2025, gradually giving way to online retail which is expected to grow from 18% to 25%.

• Nature: Conventional shrimp comprises 75% of the market in 2025, while organic and certified sustainable products grow from 25% to 35% by 2035.

Regional Growth Patterns

• Germany: Largest market share at 36.2%, growing at 5.3% CAGR; mature market with premiumization driving growth.

• France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands: Strong growth at 7.7% CAGR, driven by Mediterranean cuisine, premium retail, and sustainability adoption.

Competitive Landscape

The EU shrimp market features integrated seafood companies, specialized aquaculture producers, and trading houses. Key players include:

• Pescanova S.A. (~6% share)

• Thai Union Frozen Products PLC (~5.5%)

• Charoen Pokphand Food PCL (~5%)

• Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd. (~3.5%)

• Gulf Shrimp Company (~2%)

The remaining 78% is fragmented among regional importers, private-label suppliers, and sustainable brands. Strategic investments focus on sustainability certification, value-added product innovation, and traceability systems.

Future Outlook

The EU shrimp market is entering a phase of premiumization, sustainability integration, and digital commerce adoption. Advanced aquaculture, certified sustainable products, and value-added formats are expected to drive consumer loyalty and long-term growth.

