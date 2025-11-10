Gem-Pack Berries and Reborn Materials Announce European Expansion at Sustainable Packaging Summit 2025

Partnership introduces Full Cycle Hybrid Plastic program combining enzyme technology, smart waste management, and energy recovery.

UTRECH, NETHERLANDS, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gem-Pack Berries and Reborn Materials Inc. (USA) announced a joint plan to advance sustainable packaging innovation in Europe at the Sustainable Packaging Summit 2025 in Utrecht. The announcement represents a major step in connecting U.S. agricultural packaging excellence with Europe’s rapidly evolving circular economy initiatives.Reborn Materials introduced its Full Cycle Hybrid Plastic program, a next-generation platform that integrates enzyme science, smart waste management, and energy recovery. Together with Gem-Pack Berries, the company aims to create a full-cycle system that tracks packaging from production and use to collection and end-of-life conversion, ensuring measurable circularity and verified ESG performance.Jason W. Kang, Chief Operating Officer of Reborn Materials, stated, “Gem-Pack Berries understands the responsibility that comes with sustainability leadership. Our collaboration demonstrates how agriculture, data, and materials science can work together to produce transparent, traceable, and regenerative packaging systems. Europe is where this evolution must continue.”Reborn also plans to collaborate with Professor Kyung-Jin Kim and his research team at Kyungpook National University (KNU) in Korea, one of the world’s leading centers for enzyme and polymer science. Professor Kim’s group specializes in enzyme-polymer interaction design, protein engineering for polymer hydrolysis, and structural analysis of enzyme performance in complex material systems. The planned collaboration will combine KNU’s enzyme expertise with Reborn’s material platform to accelerate development of enzyme-enabled hybrid plastics capable of controlled degradation, enhanced recyclability, and conversion into clean energy.Kang added, “Packaging Europe continues to unite the global community of innovators who are driving structural change. Standing with Gem-Pack Berries here in Utrecht reflects our commitment to practical collaboration across continents. Science, agriculture, and sustainability must now move as one.”The announcement marks Reborn Materials’ formal entry into the European market and reaffirms its mission to transform plastic from a disposable product into a renewable and measurable resource.About Gem-Pack BerriesGem-Pack Berries is a California-based grower and distributor of premium berries with a vertically integrated supply chain. The company is recognized for its commitment to sustainability, transparency, and product quality from field to shelf. Gem-Pack partners with global innovators to advance agricultural packaging solutions that align with the highest environmental and social standards.About Reborn Materials Inc.Reborn Materials Inc. is a U.S. sustainability technology company developing enzyme-enabled hybrid plastic and AI-integrated smart waste management systems. Its Full Cycle Hybrid Plastic platform combines enzyme science, digital traceability, and circular energy recovery to redefine material lifecycle management. Reborn partners globally with research institutions, corporations, and governments to deliver verifiable ESG outcomes.

