EU Coconut Milk Products Market Set to Surge to USD 637.2 Million by 2035 Amid Rising Plant-Based Demand

Demand for Coconut Milk Products in the EU

Rising health consciousness and plant-based trends are driving strong growth in the European coconut milk market.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European coconut milk products market is on a strong growth trajectory, projected to increase from USD 315 million in 2025 to USD 637.2 million by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 7.3%, according to Future Market Insights, a trusted source for nutritional behavior and flavor adoption research. This growth underscores a shift in consumer preference toward plant-based alternatives, driven by rising health consciousness and the adoption of dairy-free diets.

Coconut milk, valued for its versatility and nutritional benefits, is increasingly replacing traditional dairy in cooking, beverages, and snacks. The surge in vegan and plant-based lifestyles is accelerating this trend, positioning coconut milk as a preferred ingredient across food and beverage applications.

To Explore Detailed Market Data, Segment-Wise Forecasts, and Competitive Insights, Request Sample Report. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-27155

Market Snapshot (EU Coconut Milk Products)

• 2025 Market Value: USD 315 million

• 2035 Market Forecast: USD 637.2 million

• Forecast CAGR (2025–2035): 7.3%

• Leading Product Type: Coconut Milk Powder (92%)

• Top Application: Food & Beverage Processing (58%)

• Key Growth Countries: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands

Driving Factors Behind the Growth

Consumer behavior in Europe is increasingly influenced by health and dietary preferences. Rising awareness about lactose intolerance, dairy-free lifestyles, and environmental concerns around traditional dairy farming is boosting coconut milk adoption.

Between 2025 and 2030, the EU market is expected to grow to USD 456.6 million, representing nearly 45% of total decade growth. This growth will be fueled by product innovation, diversification into food, beverage, and personal care segments, and broader penetration into mainstream retail channels including supermarkets, hypermarkets, and e-commerce platforms.

From 2030 to 2035, the market is forecasted to expand to USD 637.2 million, driven by premiumization, organic offerings, fortified formulations, and expansion into emerging European sub-markets. Consumers increasingly prefer ethically sourced and traceable coconut products, contributing to sustained growth.

Segment Insights

• By Product Type: Coconut milk powder dominates with 93% of sales in 2025, favored for its shelf stability, transport efficiency, and versatility across bakery, beverages, sauces, and savory foods. Coconut cream powder, accounting for 8% by 2035, is gaining traction in niche premium applications such as desserts and sauces.

• By Application: Food & beverage processing accounts for 55% of demand in 2025, covering bakery, curries, sauces, ice creams, and dairy-alternative beverages. Manufacturers benefit from cost efficiency, long shelf life, and consistent flavor profiles. By 2035, this segment is projected to grow to 58% market share.

Trends, Drivers, and Challenges

• Technological Advancements: Spray-drying and dehydration methods improve solubility, nutrient retention, and flavor consistency. Microencapsulation and controlled drying enable high-quality powdered products suitable for industrial and household use.

• Organic & Clean-Label Focus: EU consumers increasingly prefer certified organic, non-GMO, and pesticide-free coconut products. Brands are enhancing transparency through traceability systems and clean-label formulations.

• Sustainability & Ethical Sourcing: Fair-trade principles, carbon-reducing packaging, and environmentally responsible farming are key differentiators in Northern and Western Europe.

Regional Demand Highlights

• Germany: Largest EU market, projected to reach USD 239.4 million by 2035 (CAGR 6.5%). Growth fueled by strong food manufacturing infrastructure and retail penetration.

• France: Forecasted to reach USD 146.1 million by 2035 (CAGR 6.2%), supported by urban adoption of plant-based alternatives and premium positioning.

• Italy: Expected to hit USD 119.7 million by 2035 (CAGR 7.8%), driven by coffee culture, culinary integration, and organic retail expansion.

• Spain: Fastest-growing major market, reaching USD 77.6 million by 2035 (CAGR 8%), powered by foodservice adoption, tourism, and private-label retail.

• Netherlands: Growing at 7.5% CAGR, serving as a hub for plant-based innovation, sustainability, and premium organic offerings.

To Access The Full Market Analysis, Strategic Recommendations, And Analyst Support, Purchase The Complete Report Here. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/27155

Competitive Landscape

The EU coconut milk products market is highly fragmented, featuring multinational corporations, regional importers, and private-label brands. Key players include:

• Danone S.A. (12% share)

• Nestlé SA (10% share)

• Thai Coconut PCL (6% share)

• Grace Kennedy Ltd. (4% share)

• Theppadungporn Coconut (3% share)

• Remaining 65%: regional and private-label players

Companies are investing in R&D, spray-drying technology, organic certification, and sustainable sourcing to strengthen their market presence and meet the rising demand for plant-based, ethical, and functional products.

Browse Related Insights

Coconut Milk Products Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/coconut-milk-products-market

Coconut Milk Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/coconut-milk-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.