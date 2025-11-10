Deputy President Paul Mashatile addresses Association of Water and Sanitation Institutions of South Africa, 10 Nov

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will tomorrow, 10 November 2025, virtually address the Association of Water and Sanitation Institutions of South Africa (AWSISA) which is taking place at the Emperors Palace, in Johannesburg, Gauteng Province.

The AWSISA operates as a unifying strategic body and key sector steward for the country's water sector by incorporating the entire value chain from resource management to end-user service delivery. Its mandate is to champion sustainable and innovative solutions, ensuring that collaborative governance is effectively leveraged to fulfill the constitutional right of every citizen to safe water and proper sanitation.

AWSISA will host this inaugural Africa & Global South Water and Sanitation Dialogue under the theme: Towards Sustainable Water and Sanitation Security in Africa.

The dialogue will foster knowledge exchange innovation, partnerships, and policy reform across the continent, and it is expected to convene influential global, continental and local leaders to exchange critical knowledge, best practices as well as innovative strategies to attract investments in sustainable water and sanitation services.

Details of the address are as follows:

Date: Monday, 10 November 2025

Time: 09:00

Platform: Virtual link to be provided.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

#GovZAUpdates