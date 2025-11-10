Ninth Constitutional Government

Press Release

Statement by H.E. Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, on the passing of Robert Domm

The Government and people of Timor-Leste are deeply saddened by the passing of Robert Domm, whose courage and determination helped to bring the truth of our struggle for self-determination to the world.

In September 1990, when few in the world were aware of the devastation in occupied Timor-Leste, or that our campaign of resistance continued despite terrible losses, Robert Domm made the perilous journey to our country and climbed Mount Bunaria to meet with me and the FALINTIL leadership.

He was the first foreign journalist in fifteen years to have direct contact with the Resistance. His interview with me, broadcast by the ABC’s Background Briefing, broke through the silence that had surrounded Timor-Leste since 1975.

He carried the message to the world that the Timorese struggle for self-determination and resistance against foreign military occupation was very much alive.

Robert Domm visited Timor-Leste in the 1970s, then under Portuguese colonial control, as a merchant sailor on a boat ferrying between Darwin and Dili carrying general cargo and fuel.

He returned in 1989 when Indonesia allowed tourists to visit for the first time since 1975. He came back in 1990, purportedly as a ‘tourist’ but he was on a secret mission to interview me for the Australian Broadcast Commission.

Robert Domm’s journey to meet me required extraordinary courage. His visit was organised by the Timorese resistance with, as he later recalled, ‘military precision’. It involved more than two hundred Timorese who guided him through villages and checkpoints at great risk to himself and to the Timorese who helped him. He was a humble and gentle Australian who slept beside us on the ground of Mount Bunaria, ate with us beneath the cover of the jungle and walked with our resistance soldiers as a comrade and as a friend. His concern for the Timorese people touched me deeply.

He risked his life to share our story. His report gave international recognition to the humanity and determination of our people.

Following the broadcast, the Indonesian military carried out large-scale operations in our mountains and many of those who helped him lost their lives in the cause of our freedom.

Robert continued to stand with Timor-Leste after 1990. He spoke out against the occupation and exposed the complicity of governments that remained silent. He co-authored, with Mark Aarons, East Timor: A Western Made Tragedy, which deepened international understanding of our suffering and our right to self-determination.

He remained a friend and advocate of Timor-Leste long after independence was restored.

In 2015, twenty-five years after his first journey, Robert returned to Timor-Leste to commemorate our historic meeting. Together we walked up Mount Bunaria, in the Municipality of Ainaro, to commemorate the occasion and remember the lives that were lost during our struggle. The site of our meeting has since been recognised as a place of historic significance.

In recognition of his contribution, Robert Domm was awarded the Order of Timor-Leste in August 2014. This honour reflected the gratitude of our nation for his role in bringing our struggle to the world. Robert’s contribution is part of our nation’s history.

Robert’s soul now rests in Mount Matebian, alongside his Timorese sisters and brothers.

On behalf of the Government and people of Timor-Leste, we extend our deepest condolences to Robert Domm’s family, friends and colleagues. His courage, decency and sense of justice will remain forever in our nation’s memory. END