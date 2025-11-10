Global Food Grade Cassia Gum Powder Market to Grow 3% CAGR — US Leads Growth With Natural Ingredient Surge

Food Grade Cassia Gum Powder Market

The Food Grade Cassia Gum Powder market is witnessing steady growth, driven by rising demand in food, beverage, and personal care industries.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food grade cassia gum powder market is poised for steady growth, with a valuation of USD 263.9 million in 2025, expected to reach USD 361.6 million by 2035, representing a 37% increase and a CAGR of 3.2%. This trajectory reflects the rising adoption of natural food thickeners, expanding plant-based ingredient applications, and increasing demand for texture-enhancing solutions across dairy, confectionery, and frozen dessert sectors.

Derived from the endosperm of cassia tora seeds, cassia gum powder serves as a natural thickening, gelling, and stabilizing agent, widely applied in ice creams, dairy products, meat processing, and frozen desserts. Its classification as GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) has enhanced adoption across diverse food manufacturing applications.

The market is segmented into refined, unrefined, and specialty processed cassia gum, with refined cassia gum accounting for 62.3% market share in 2025. Refined varieties are preferred for consistent viscosity, purity, and functional performance, particularly in ice cream and frozen dessert production, which represents 45.7% of the total application share.

Quick Stats (2025):

• Market Value: USD 263.9 million

• Forecast Value (2035): USD 361.6 million

• CAGR: 3.2%

• Leading Type: Refined Cassia Gum (62.3%)

• Top Applications: Ice creams, dairy, frozen desserts

• Key Growth Regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe

Key growth drivers include:

• Rising consumer preference for natural and plant-based ingredients

• Demand for texture enhancement and clean label formulations

• Adoption of advanced processing and quality control technologies

Between 2025 and 2030, the market is expected to grow from USD 263.9 million to USD 306.4 million, contributing 43.5% of total forecast growth, driven by standardization in processing and increased use of natural ingredients. The subsequent period, 2030–2035, will see growth to USD 361.6 million, driven by premium-grade cassia gum varieties, automation in quality control, and advanced purification methods.

Technological advancements in particle size control, functional standardization, and purification processes have made cassia gum powder more suitable for large-scale industrial food processing. These developments ensure product consistency, improved solubility, and superior performance characteristics for manufacturers seeking alternatives to synthetic thickeners.

Regional Insights:

• Asia Pacific: The leading growth region, with China (CAGR 4.3%) and India (CAGR 4%), driven by expanding food processing sectors, government support, and adoption of modern manufacturing technologies.

• Europe: Germany leads with 38.4% market share in 2025, followed by the UK, France, Italy, and Spain, emphasizing quality standards, natural ingredient integration, and premium food formulations.

• USA: Growth at 3% CAGR, supported by advanced food technology, quality optimization, and consistent adoption of natural ingredient solutions in large-scale manufacturing.

• Saudi Arabia: Emerging adoption as part of broader Middle East natural ingredient expansion, fueled by food manufacturing modernization and increasing demand for clean label products.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly competitive, featuring established hydrocolloid manufacturers and natural ingredient specialists. Leading companies include:

• Lubi Gel – 10% market share, focusing on innovation and hydrocolloid solutions

• Bharat Agro Industries – Precision agricultural processing in India

• Indian Hydrocolloids, Agro Gums, Avlast Hydrocolloids – Integrated ingredient solutions for industrial applications

Manufacturers are investing in advanced processing, quality control automation, and specialized cassia gum grades to maintain a competitive edge and meet growing market demand.

Stakeholder Contributions:

• Governments: Support local production through subsidies, trade agreements, and innovation funding

• Industry Bodies: Promote exports, foster connectivity, and provide skill development programs

• Distributors & Food Companies: Drive integration of cassia gum powder into clean label solutions and co-develop innovative formulations

• Manufacturers: Capture premium markets, invest in technology, and train staff to highlight functional advantages

The market’s growth trajectory underlines global recognition of natural food ingredients as essential for modern food processing, offering both functional excellence and consumer trust in clean label formulations.

