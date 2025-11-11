Medium And Large Satellite Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

Medium And Large Satellite Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Medium And Large Satellite Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Medium And Large Satellite Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for medium and large satellites has experienced consistent growth in the past few years, escalating from $214.6 billion in 2024 to an estimated $223.69 billion in 2025. This equates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The historic period's growth is attributable to several factors, including an increased demand for military reconnaissance and communication applications, growing need for medium and large satellites in the space industry, a surge in demand for satellite-based services, rising investment levels in the space industry, and a growing necessity for broadband internet access.

The market for medium and large satellites is predicted to maintain stable expansion over the next several years, swelling to a value of $257.37 billion by 2029, under a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. This growth over the prognosis phase can be credited to the increased use of satellite imaging for national security and defense needs, escalating need for robust communication infrastructure, high-speed internet requirement, as well as the rising demand for high-resolution imaging for various sectors like earth monitoring and agriculture, spurred by the growing requirement for remote sensing applications. The projection period also notably features trends such as the fabrication of 3D printed lightweight satellite parts, reduction in satellite size, high-capacity satellites, communication networks between satellites, and upgraded communication satellites.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Medium And Large Satellite Market?

The demand for improved communication infrastructure is anticipated to boost the expansion of the medium and large satellite market in the future. The reference to communication infrastructure here pertains to the core of the communication system, which comprises a range of networks and technologies facilitating the smooth flow of information. The ceaseless evolution of technology, comprising the emergence of the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and 5G networks, calls for a sturdy communication infrastructure. Such an infrastructure ensures quicker and more dependable transmission of data from satellites to ground stations, enabling real-time supervision and regulation of satellite functions. For instance, a report from the Canadian Radio, Television, and Telecommunications Commission in February 2024 shows that in 2022, Canada's telecommunications industry experienced a 3.5% increase in overall revenues, almost parallel to the 3.4% growth witnessed in 2021. Consequently, the increasing requirement for superior communication infrastructure is catalyzing the progress of the medium and large satellite market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Medium And Large Satellite Market?

Major players in the medium and large satellite market include:

• The Boeing Company

• The Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus SE

• China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• National Aeronautics and Space Administration

• Safran Electronics & Defense

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Medium And Large Satellite Market In The Future?

Leading firms in the medium and large satellite industry are prioritizing the development of novel technologies, including the feature of connectivity from ground stations to satellites to enhance their service provision. This connectivity essentially acts as a communication bridge between terrestrial stations and orbiting satellites. As an example, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a producer of digital wireless telecom products and services based in the US, unveiled Snapdragon Satellite in January 2023. Known as the first two-way satellite communication solution for upscale smartphones globally, Snapdragon Satellite utilizes Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems. It also operates with the support of the fully-functional Iridium satellite constellation, which is expected to facilitate global access to mobile messaging from anywhere in the world.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Medium And Large Satellite Market Growth

The medium and large satellite market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Propulsion Type: Chemical Propulsion, Electrical Propulsion

2) By Orbit: Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Orbit (GEO), Other Orbits

3) By Application: Earth Observation, Navigation And Global Positioning, Communication, Other Applications

4) By End User: Commercial, Government, Military

Subsegments:

1) By Chemical Propulsion: Monopropellant Systems, Bipropellant Systems

2) By Electrical Propulsion: Ion Thrusters, Hall Effect Thrusters, Electric Arc Thrusters

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Medium And Large Satellite Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the medium and large satellite market as the most dominant region. It is predicted that the fastest-growing region in the forthcoming years will be Asia-Pacific. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa for the medium and large satellite market.

