Marine Vessel Energy Efficiency Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Marine Vessel Energy Efficiency Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Marine Vessel Energy Efficiency Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Marine Vessel Energy Efficiency Market?

The market size of marine vessel energy efficiency has experienced swift expansion in the previous years. The market, valued at $1.78 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $2 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The significant growth during the past years was due to a rise in consumer desire for environmentally friendly shipping methods, regulatory pressures, cost-effectiveness, emission reduction goals and increased trading volume.

The market size for energy efficiency in marine vessels is predicted to witness a swift expansion in the forthcoming years. The market is anticipated to attain a value of $3.06 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The upsurge in the stipulated period can be accredited to various factors such as the demand for international trade and shipping, an increase in fuel expenses, corporate social responsibility, public outlook, as well as opportunities for retrofitting. The identified major trends for the projected period consist of alternative fuel development, the shift towards LNG, technological progress, innovative technology, and energy management systems.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Marine Vessel Energy Efficiency Market?

The marine vessel energy efficiency market is poised to experience an upward trend, driven by global trade and shipping demand. The surge in global freight demand, significance of economic trade, facilitative trade, globalization, transportation costs, and market influence all contribute to the rise in international trade and shipping demand. By enhancing energy efficiency in marine transport, the emission of greenhouse gases and other pollutants from burning fossil fuels can be minimized. This promotes economic competitiveness while mitigating environmental footprint, ensuring regulatory adherence, and fostering a reliable and efficient global supply chain. The World Trade Organization, a Switzerland-based intergovernmental establishment, announced that the global trade in goods and services soared to $31.0 trillion in 2022, a 13% leap from $27.5 trillion in the preceding year, as of March 2023. Consequently, the demand in international trade and shipping underpins the growth of the marine vessel energy efficiency market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Marine Vessel Energy Efficiency Market?

Major players in the marine vessel energy efficiency market include:

• Equinor ASA

• Siemens AG

• General Electric Company (GE)

• Schneider Electric SE

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (MHI)

• ABB Group

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Wärtsilä Corporation

• Bureau Veritas S.A.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Marine Vessel Energy Efficiency Market?

Prominent corporations in the marine vessel energy efficiency sector are generating advancements such as wind power-assisted ships to decrease emissions. Wind power-assisted boats are those that employ wind propulsion systems to complement conventional fossil fuel engines, which leads to less fuel use and a reduction in carbon emissions. Take for example, in October 2023, Berge Bulk Limited, a Singapore-based tech firm, introduced the Berge Olympus, a ship equipped with steel and composite sails designed to curb fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. This ship is installed with four sails termed as WindWings, which are projected to conserve up to 20% of fuel, approximately six tons per day, on a common global route and curtail carbon emissions by roughly 19.5 tons daily.

What Segments Are Covered In The Marine Vessel Energy Efficiency Market Report?

The marine vessel energy efficiency market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hardware System, Sensors And Software

2) By Operation Type: Parallel Hybrid Propulsion System, Serial Hybrid Propulsion System

3) By Application: Passenger Ships And Ferries, Dry Cargo Vessels, Service Vessels, Fishing Vessels, Dry Bulk Carriers, Off-Shore Vessels, Yachts, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware System: Propulsion Systems, Hull Modifications, Air Lubrication Systems, Energy Saving Devices (ESDs), Waste Heat Recovery Systems

2) By Sensors And Software: Monitoring and Control Systems, Fuel Management Systems, Emissions Monitoring Systems, Energy Efficiency Software Solutions, Data Analytics And Optimization Tools

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Marine Vessel Energy Efficiency Market?

In the Marine Vessel Energy Efficiency Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the dominant region in 2024. The report looks at the projected growth of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

