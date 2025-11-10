Macao Grand Prix Museum x SJM Resorts present: A Racing Legacy – SJM Theodore Racing Interactive Exhibition enriches museumgoers’ experience

MACAU, November 10 - Jointly organized by the Macao Grand Prix Museum (the “Museum”) under Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and SJM Resorts, S.A., “A Racing Legacy – SJM Theodore Racing Interactive Exhibition” was inaugurated today (10 November), to manifest the fascinating blend of “tourism + sports” curated by the Museum and immerse residents and visitors in the thrilling pulse of the Macau Grand Prix.

Exhibition takes place until next February

“A Racing Legacy – SJM Theodore Racing Interactive Exhibition” is held at the Macao Grand Prix Museum from today until 23 February 2026. In her speech at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of MGTO, Jennifer Si Tou, remarked that the interactive exhibition is held with the hope to unleash the momentum of spectacular events for deeper integration across “tourism + sports”, supporting the Government in implementing the development strategies for adequate economic diversification.

Commencing this Thursday, the 72nd Macau Grand Prix will unfold a whirlwind of exciting races for four days. Two drivers of the SJM Theodore PREMA Racing Team, Freddie Slater and Rashid Al Dhaheri, who will take part in the Macao race this year, shared their glorious experience with participants at the opening ceremony followed by a session to sign autographs and take pictures with the audience.

Promote Macau Grand Prix diversely

Through the themed exhibition and interactive zones, the event offers a precious opportunity for motorsport fans to learn more about the races. Comprising three major zones, the first zone introduces the wondrous collaboration between SJM Resorts and Theodore Racing, with an array of legendary stories on the racing circuit. The second zone elaborates professional drivers’ road to success with an interactive costume area for children to try on racing uniforms for photos with a racing car model. The third zone introduces many key figures in the Theodore Racing team. Museum visitors can learn more about the roles and expertise of different roles in the team, for a closer glimpse of the team spirit and collaboration in motorsport.

MGTO is dedicated to promotion and preservation of the motorsport culture of the Macau Grand Prix. In 2021, the Macao Grand Prix Museum was reopened in a brand-new outlook upon completion as an expansion project, followed by an addition of more multimedia interactive features, racing scenario display, motorsport-related exhibits as well as barrier-free facilities, among other highlights. Residents and visitors are offered an educational fun experience at the Museum, which manifests the city’s diverse offerings of “tourism +” and enriches the destination appeal.

The Macao Grand Prix Museum is open from 10:00 – 18:00 daily except Tuesdays. For ticketing and more information, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.