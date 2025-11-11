SATCOM Transceivers Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $22.4 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s SATCOM Transceivers Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The SATCOM Transceivers Market Through 2025?

The market size of satcom transceivers has seen a robust growth in the recent past. The market which stood at $33.12 billion in 2024 is projected to reach $35.88 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The historical growth has been driven by its widening use in defence and military sectors, increased use in commercial aviation, the burgeoning commercial space industry, augmented demand for remote sensing applications, and the escalating incorporation of internet of things (IoT).

In the coming years, a substantial expansion is anticipated in the satcom transceivers market. By 2029, the market is projected to reach a value of $50.75 billion, projecting an annual compound growth rate of 9.1%. This anticipated surge in the forecast period is a result of factors such as escalating demand for instantaneous data transmission, the emergence of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and autonomous systems, an increasing number of satellite launches, growing needs for in-flight connectivity, and a rising demand for high-throughput satellites (HTS). The key trends expected to prevail during this period range from technological innovation in SATCOM transceivers, advancements in satellite and RF and microwave technologies, to the evolution of software-defined radios (SDR) technology, and the application of artificial intelligence (AI).

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The SATCOM Transceivers Market?

The escalating frequency of satellite dispatches is anticipated to bolster the expansion of the SATCOM transceivers market in the future. The dispatching of satellites entails their propulsion into space using a launching vehicle or rocket. This places them in orbit around the Earth or allows for travel to different celestial entities. The increase in satellite dispatches can be attributed to governmental funding, affordability, expedited development cycles, and adaptability. SATCOM transceivers facilitate instantaneous communication between satellites and ground control, enabling command and data transmission, alongside monitoring the well-being and operational status of the satellite. For example, as stated by the U.S. Government Accountability Office in September 2022, approximately 5,500 satellites were orbiting in 2022, with an estimated additional 58,000 expected to be dispatched by 2030. Consequently, the escalating frequency of satellite launches is contributing to the growth of the SATCOM transceivers market.

Which Players Dominate The SATCOM Transceivers Industry Landscape?

Major players in the SATCOM Transceivers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hitachi Ltd.

• The Boeing Company

• Airbus SE

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Fujitsu Limited

• NEC Corporation

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The SATCOM Transceivers Market?

Key players in the SATCOM transceivers market are striving to enhance their market profitability through the introduction of groundbreaking technologies such as very-small-aperture terminals (VSAT). VSATs are known for their capacity to provide stable data, voice, or video communication links in SATCOM transceivers, enabling worldwide connectivity and data accessibility from any corner of the world. To illustrate, in August 2022, a notable aerospace firm based in the UK, Cobham Ltd., launched the SAILOR 1000 XTR Ka and SAILOR 600 XTR Ka antennas, which are part of the pioneering SAILOR XTR series. These products were developed to boost broadband access via the THOR 7 satellite, showcasing impressive features like high-tech VSAT, dual-polarization, and extensive bandwidth Ka capabilities. The introduction of these antennas aim to simplify technology integration and setup, enhance overall performance, elevate safety standards, diminish costs, and limit environmental damage by providing Telenor Satellite's European network with reliable data connectivity.

Global SATCOM Transceivers Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The satcom transceivers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Navigation, Scientific Research, Communication, Remote Sensing, Other Components

2) By Frequency Band: K Band, C Band, X Band, Ku Band, Other Frequency Band

3) By Application: Air Traffic Control, Satellite Communication, Direct To Home, X-Ray, Electronic Countermeasure (ECM), Food Processing, Material Processing, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Navigation: Global Positioning Systems (GPS), Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS), Differential GPS (DGPS)

2) By Scientific Research: Earth Observation Satellites, Atmospheric Research, Space Science Missions

3) By Communication: Commercial Communication Satellites, Military Communication Satellites, Broadband Satellite Services

4) By Remote Sensing: Earth Imaging Satellites, Weather Satellites, Surveillance Satellites

5) By Other Components: Antennas, Modems, Signal Processors

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The SATCOM Transceivers Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the SATCOM transceivers global market as the largest region. The report for the year 2025 projects its growth status. It provides coverage for regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

