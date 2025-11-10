Rising at 29.2% CAGR, Drone Analytics Market Size to Reach $28.57 Billion by 2030

Drone Analytics , Share

Based on region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global drone analytics industry was estimated at $2.71 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $28.57 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.2% from 2021 to 2030.Key market players:-AeroVironment, IncDelairDelta Drone SA3DRPrecisionHawkHuvrdataKespry IncOptelos LLCDroneDeployPix4D SADownload Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13562 High demand for drone analytics in commercial applications and rise in capital investments for the development of new and advanced drone software are expected to drive the drone analytics market growth during the forecast period. However, rising concerns over cybersecurity & data security and restrictions enforced by regulations are the factors that are expected to restrain the growth of the drone analytics market during the forecast period. Moreover, the incorporation of the Internet of Things (IoT) in drones and technological advancements in drone technologies is a major factor that is expected to supplement the drone analytics market.COVID-19 Scenario-The outbreak of the pandemic led to strict lockdown measures in the majority of countries and this factor gave way to a sudden fall in the availability of raw materials, thereby impacting the global drone analytics market negatively.Also, nationwide lockdowns forced the manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations. However, the global situation is being ameliorated at a slow & steady pace and the market is expected to revive soon.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-analytics-market/purchase-options North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. led the global drone analytics market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by big players; and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient drone analytics systems. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of drone analytics across different industries across major economies such as China and India.Similar Reports:Micro Drone Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/micro-drone-market-A13679 Military Drones Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-drones-market-A07156 Drone Software Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-software-market-A09617

