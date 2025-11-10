Lubricant Additives Market Review Study, Indepth Analysis is Available in Recent Research Report During 2025-2030

Lubricant Additives Market Application

DE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increased demand from the automotive sector and stringent emission regulations are driving growth in the global lubricant additives market According to the report, the global lubricant additives market generated $18.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $31.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2030.Prime Determinants of Growth:Rising automotive demand and tighter environmental emission standards are fueling market expansion. Volatile crude oil prices continue to restrain growth. However, increasing industrial activities and emerging opportunities in developing economies are expected to create new avenues.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1405 Segment Insights:By Type- The dispersants segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, representing more than one-fourth of the global market, and is expected to retain its dominance through 2030 due to its extensive use in both automotive and industrial formulations. The antioxidants segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.7% during 2021–2030, supported by their role in enhancing oxidative stability and enabling lubricant performance at higher temperatures.By Application- The automotive lubricant additives segment held over two-thirds of the market in 2020 and is poised to maintain its lead through the forecast period, driven by rapid advancements in the automotive industry and increased vehicle production across major regions. The industrial lubricant additives segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.0%, supported by accelerating industrialization, rising emphasis on energy efficiency, and expansion of diverse end-use industries.By Region- Asia-Pacific, followed by LAMEA and North America, dominated the market in 2020 with more than one-third of global revenue. The region is also expected to post the fastest CAGR of 3.9% through 2030 due to the strong presence of leading manufacturers and a large consumer base.Leading Market Players• BASF SE• Evonik Industries AG• Infineum International Limited• Chevron Oronite Company LLC• Chemtura Corporation• The Lubrizol Corporation• Croda International PLC• Afton Chemical Corporation• Vanderbilt Chemicals LLC• Rhein Chemie Corporation𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lubricant-additives-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

