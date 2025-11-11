Tactical Radios Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Tactical Radios Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Tactical Radios Market Through 2025?

Recent years have seen a quick expansion of the tactical radios market size. It is anticipated to elevate from $11.8 billion in 2024 to $13.66 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The increase observed in the past can be linked to the escalating need for mobile command systems, the desire for integrated military systems, and a surge in defense expenditure. Furthermore, its ability to offer an extreme level of data security has lifted its demand, along with a growing need for wireless communication.

The market size of tactical radios is projected to experience a swift expansion in the coming years to reach $24.26 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. This development during the forecasted period is attributed to factors such as the rising use of sensors and intelligent devices, heightened demand for light handheld radios within the military and defense sectors, the need for tactical ground radios, and a sense of increased threat from terrorism and border disputes, thereby enhancing their ground mission capabilities. The forecast period will also see substantial advancements in technology, integration of LTE technology, progress in military communication systems, improvements in wireless communication technology, and evolution in the equipment’s manufacturing process.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Tactical Radios Market?

The tactical radio market is projected to grow due to the increasing requirement for wireless communication. The conveyance of data between devices without the need for physical cords or wires is what characterizes wireless communication. The surge in the need for wireless communication results from technological advancements, rising mobility demands, swift digital transformation, an expanding internet of things (IoT) device ecosystem, the necessity for high-velocity connectivity, and the affordability and scalability of wireless networks. Tactical radios are made more versatile by wireless communication, improving their mobility, adaptability, compatibility, security, range expansion, and situational awareness enhancement. For example, the Department of Telecommunications, a division of the Ministry of Information and Communications in Vietnam, reported in April 2022 that Vietnam saw a rise in smartphone subscribers. There were 91.3 million subscribers in 2021, and this grew by over 2 million by the end of March 2022, culminating in 93.5 million subscribers. As a result, the tactical radio market is experiencing solid growth due to the increased demand for wireless communication.

Which Players Dominate The Tactical Radios Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Tactical Radios Global Market Report 2025 include:

• RTX Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• 3M Company

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Motorola Solutions Inc.

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Bose Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Tactical Radios Industry?

Leading firms in the tactical radio market are innovating with forward-thinking tools like T-TAC to stand out among competitors. This tactical satellite communication solution is intended for use in government and business markets. For example, in March 2023, Thuraya Telecommunications Company, a mobile satellite service provider from the UAE, introduced T-TAC. This is a beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) communication system enabling uninterrupted communication between operators on land, sea, and air. T-TAC overcomes the challenges of push-to-talk (PTT) communications in remote or secluded areas where conventional systems are hindered by distance or physical obstructions impeding access between field groups and central command. By connecting conventional tactical Very High Frequency (VHF) or Ultra High Frequency (UHF) radios to Thuraya's satellites through a unique hop link via a converter, T-TAC ensures reliable and secure BLOS communication without the necessity of expensive terrestrial infrastructure.

Global Tactical Radios Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The tactical radios market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Vehicle Mounted, Handheld Or Portable

2) By Platform Type: Ground-Based Platform, Naval-Based Platform, Airborne Platform

3) By Application: Army, Navy, Airforce, Land, Special Operation Force (SOP)

Subsegments:

1) By Vehicle Mounted: Base Station Tactical Radios, Mobile Tactical Radios

2) By Handheld Or Portable: Manpack Radios, Portable Tactical Radios

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Tactical Radios Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the Tactical Radios Global Market Report 2025, with Asia-Pacific projected to exhibit the most rapid growth in the coming period. The report encompasses various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

