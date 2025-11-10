Riyadh to Host Global AI Show 2026: Where Minds and Machines Meet

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riyadh is set to become the global stage for modern artificial intelligence with the upcoming Global AI Show (GAIS), beginning from 09-10 February 2026. Organised by VAP Group and powered by the Times of AI , the event offers the latest breakthroughs in AI, machine learning, and automation, and provides a platform for companies and thought leaders to exchange ideas and lead the industry forward.Our past speakers have represented a remarkable mix of global leaders, visionaries, and innovators across technology, governance, healthcare, and cybersecurity. Honourable Nate Glubish, Minister of Technology and Innovation, Government of Alberta, Canada, has shared his insights alongside Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, Head of BAPS Hindu Mandir UAE. Professor Shafi Ahmed, a renowned surgeon, futurist, humanitarian, and CEO of Medical Realities, and John Nosta, leading innovation theorist in technology, AI, and medicine and Founder of NOSTALAB, have also been part of the lineup. Janet Adams, COO and Board Director at SingularityNET/ASI, and Jeanie Fang, Director of Data & AI at Crunchbase, have brought their expertise in artificial intelligence and data innovation.Participants can expect keynote speeches from AI pioneers, panel discussions on ethical AI, and hands-on workshops focusing on the practical applications of AI across industries. From finance to healthcare, education to logistics, AI is transforming how businesses operate and make decisions. GAIS will highlight real-world use cases and success stories that show AI’s direct impact.Experts will discuss how governments and society can ensure responsible AI adoption, mitigate risks, and maximise benefits.The Global AI Show 2026 in Riyadh brings together world leaders, innovators, and visionaries to explore how artificial intelligence is shaping the future across industries and societies. The day opens with a powerful look at Saudi Arabia’s AI Revolution, highlighting the nation’s journey from vision to real-world impact and the evolving relationship between humans and intelligent machines. Discussions delve deep into the rise of AGI, smart collaboration, and the technological frameworks driving this new era. The focus then turns to AI in Healthcare, uncovering how machine intelligence is transforming diagnostics, therapeutics, and patient care. From predictive medicine to AI-assisted surgeries, each session offers fresh insights into how innovation and intelligence are redefining health, humanity, and the global future.Riyadh, as an epicentre, is committed to technology and innovation is reflected in the scale and scope of the Global AI Show. Participants can expect to leave with new insights, valuable partnerships, and a deeper understanding of AI changing the future.Media enquiries :

