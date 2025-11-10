Global Blockchain Show 2026: Riyadh Becomes the Hub of Decentralized Innovation

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Blockchain Show 2026 in Riyadh is becoming an unmatched platform for thought leaders, innovators, and blockchain enthusiasts. After a successful feat at Abu Dhabi, the next edition, organised by VAP Group and powered by Times of Blockchain , is scheduled for 9-10 February 2026, at Malfa Hall in Riyadh. It will focus on the capability of blockchain technology, and will cover a broad spectrum of subjects from digital finance to decentralised governance.Global Blockchain Show (GBS) will witness over 10,000 attendees, along with 250+ speakers, 200+ exhibitors, and 300+ media representatives.Attendees will gain access to a comprehensive suite of expert-led sessions discussing trends in blockchain adoption, tokenomics, and business applications. The event will offer hands-on learning experiences, which allow participants to experiment with the latest blockchain solutions. This will help them make a practical impact on businesses and communities.The GBS Riyadh edition will feature panels with regulators, legal experts, and industry leaders who will guide participants through navigating complicated markets.The event has previously welcomed an impressive lineup of renowned global leaders and leading innovators in the fields of blockchain and technology. H.E. Justin Sun, Founder, Global Advisor, and Prime Minister of TRON, HTX, and Liberland, and Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman of Animoca Brands, have shared their insights. Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), and John Lilic, CEO of Hilbert Group, have also contributed. The event featured Dr Marwan Alzarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Centre and CEO AI for Dubai Economy & Tourism, and Jason Allegrante, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer at Fireblocks. Rachel Conlan, CMO of Binance, Sunny Lu, CEO of VeChain, Abdulla Al Dhaheri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Blockchain Centre, and investor Murad Mahmudov have also been part of this impressive event.By bringing together stakeholders from different walks of the blockchain industry, the Global Blockchain Show reinforces Riyadh’s role as a main hub for tech and innovation.The Global Blockchain Show Riyadh 2026 convenes visionaries, innovators, and industry leaders to discuss the disruptive potential of blockchain, Web3, and decentralised technologies. In two days, the conference dives deep into the actual-world impact of blockchain, next-gen trading, and the development of the Web3 ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. Participants will be treated to sessions on the open metaverse, superintelligence and creativity, and security and scalability through cloud infrastructure. Among the highlights are provocative exchanges on the future of Ethereum, how blockchain impacts global governance, and how to balance security with sustainability. Keynotes and fireside interviews will feature NFTs and the creator economy, quantum computing advancements, tokenisation of real-world assets, and Web3 wallets of the future.Attendees will depart motivated, armed with practical knowledge, and prepared to define the next generation of digital innovation. Not only a conference, the Global Blockchain Show is a worldwide gathering of ideas, collaboration, and expansion that propels the future of decentralised technology and economic empowerment.Media enquiries :

