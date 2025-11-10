Geomembrane Market Poised for Growth with Innovative Solutions Forecast 2025 - 2030

Geomembrane Market, by Technology

The extrusion segment accounted for nearly half of the global market in 2020 and is expected to maintain dominance through 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global geomembrane market is growing steadily, driven by rapid expansion in mining and infrastructure activities and by regulations supporting water and waste management.Allied Market Research has published a report titled “Geomembrane Market by Raw Material (HDPE, LDPE, EPDM, PVC, PP, and Others), by Technology (Extrusion, Calendering, and Others), and by Application (Water Management, Waste Management, Mining, Tunnel Liners & Civil Engineering, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.” According to the study, the market is projected to reach $3.7 billion by 2030, up from $2.2 billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1998 Key Growth Drivers:The market is propelled by the expansion of mining and infrastructure sectors and by supportive policies for water and waste management. Volatility in raw material prices acts as a restraint, while rising environmental awareness is expected to create strong future growth opportunities.Technology Analysis:- The extrusion segment accounted for nearly half of the global market in 2020 and is expected to maintain dominance through 2030, supported by increased civil development, rising water consumption, and the need for groundwater protection. The calendering segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate, with a 5.3% CAGR, driven by process efficiency and melt uniformity.Application Analysis:- The mining segment held nearly one-third of total revenue in 2020 and will continue to lead during the forecast period due to increased use of geomembranes in both metallic and non-metallic mining activities. The water management segment is anticipated to register the highest growth, at 5.5% CAGR, supported by rising demand for water conservation solutions.Regional Insights:- Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held nearly two-fifths of market revenue in 2020. Asia-Pacific is also projected to grow the fastest, at 5.5% CAGR, fueled by population growth, rapid industrialization, and urban expansion.Key Market Players• Asahi Kasei Corporation• Ace Geosynthetics• Tensar Corporation• Tenax• Strata Systems Inc.• Royal Ten Cate Inc.• Propex Operating Company LLC• Low and Bonar PLC• Huesker Synthetic GmbH• Dow Chemical Company𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/geomembrane-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.