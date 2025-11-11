Safety And Security Drones Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 4.1% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Safety And Security Drones Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Safety And Security Drones Market?

In recent times, the market size for safety and security drones has seen swift expansion. It's projected to surge from $2.15 billion in 2024 and reach a size of $2.57 billion by 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. Factors contributing to this historic growth include the advent of solar-powered drones, a surge in demand for specialized drones, the occurrence of natural disasters, progressive public acceptance of drones, and escalating security concerns.

The market size for safety and security drones is projected to witness dramatic expansion in the upcoming years, with an expected worth of $5.35 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. The projected growth during the forecast period could be due to the easing of hybrid and vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) designs, secure communication systems, ground control hubs, sensors, cameras, and lidar. Notable trends predicted for this period encompass drone-in-a-box solutions, AI and automation, edge computing with real-time processing, swarm technology, and cloud-based data handling.

Download a free sample of the safety and security drones market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=14483&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Safety And Security Drones Market?

The escalating risk of security breaches is anticipated to propel the expansion of the safety and security drones market. The surge of security hazards across multiple sectors has driven the progression of the security drone market. With their sophisticated monitoring capabilities, drones have become a vital instrument in tackling security concerns. They are employed during security incidents to offer unparalleled abilities that improve situational comprehension, mobility, real-time aerial surveillance and monitoring. For example, ReliefWeb, a US-based digital humanitarian affairs coordination service, reported in March 2023 that terrorist attacks had become more lethal in 2022, causing on average 1.7 deaths per attack, a rise from 1.3 deaths per attack in 2021. Additionally, the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based government department, noted in April 2023 that the police recorded 2.1 million instances of violence against individuals in 2022. This marked a 5% rise from the previous fiscal year ending in 2021, with 2 million reported offenses. Hence, the growing menace of security incidents propels the safety and security drones market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Safety And Security Drones Market?

Major players in the Safety And Security Drones Global Market Report 2025 include:

• SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd.

• FLIR Systems Inc.

• GoPro Inc.

• Yuneec International Co.Ltd.

• Insitu Inc.

• Autel Robotics Inc.

• Parrot Drones SAS

• Microdrones GmbH

• Flyability

• Dedrone Holdings

What Are The Future Trends Of The Safety And Security Drones Market?

Leading organizations in the safety and security drone market are emphasizing on creating cutting-edge and innovative technological solutions like eBee Vision, a cyber-secure unmanned aerial system (UAS), to cater to the growing need for improved security measures. This type of UAS possesses technology that secures data, software, and hardware from unauthorized interference, alteration, or hindrance. For example, in September 2023, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., a US firm that offers aerial imagery data gathering and analytics solutions, introduced eBee Vision. This is a cyber-secure UAS configured for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) tasks. It comes fitted with sensor payloads that can identify, track, and geolocate items in both daylight and dark, providing up to 90 minutes of flight duration. This system aims to enable drone operators to conduct surveillance missions under GNSS-denied circumstances and is tailored to meet defense and security needs. Furthermore, it boasts a live HD video broadcast, a thermal sensor, wireless connectivity, a user interface, and operational adaptability.

What Segments Are Covered In The Safety And Security Drones Market Report?

The safety and security drones market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Fixed Wing Drone, Versus Rotary Drone, Other Types

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Application: Explosive Detection And Removal, Firefighting, Smart Cities, Inspection And Safety, Patrolling, Surveillance Operation, Weathers And Climate Analysis, Other Applications

4) By End Users: Agriculture, Airports, Colleges And Universities, Construction, Forestry & Logging, Government, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Fixed Wing Drone: Long Endurance Drones, Short Endurance Drones

2) By Rotary Drone: Multi-Rotor Drones, Single-Rotor Drones

3) By Other Types: Hybrid Drones, Tethered Drones

View the full safety and security drones market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/safety-and-security-drones-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Safety And Security Drones Market?

In 2024, North America led the Safety And Security Drones Global Market Report as the region with the largest market. The report projects growth in this region. The market report includes other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Safety And Security Drones Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Perimeter Security Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/perimeter-security-global-market-report

Security Testing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/security-testing-global-market-report

Virtualization Security Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtualization-security-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.