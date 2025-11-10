Deputy President Paul Mashitile convenes inaugural Public Employment Programmes-Inter Ministerial Committee (PEP-IMC) meeting of the 7th Administration

Deputy President Paul Mashitile yesterday, 07 November 2025, convened the inaugural Public Employment Programmes-Inter Ministerial Committee (PEP-IMC) meeting of the 7th Administration.

Held virtually, the meeting discussed measures to improve the implementation of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) and strengthen collaboration among PEPs, thereby addressing the challenges of unemployment and poverty within the South African communities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the PEP-IMC, to be chaired by the Deputy President, with the objective of providing strategic coherence and oversight to the role of Public Employment Programmes (PEPs), so that they can optimise their contribution to social protection and employment policy.

Deputy President Mashatile, together with Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr Dean Macpherson (Deputy Chairperson), led the committee members during the deliberations which focused on addressing fragmentations within the participating sectors, addressing lack of compliance, lack of accountability and non-performance by some implementers of the Programmes as well as encouraging leadership synergy of PEPs which will result in sustainable livelihoods.

The following were among the key issues discussed by the committee members which constitute various Ministers leading the implementation of the EPWP:

Ensuring strategic coherence, oversight and accountability for all PEPs which include effective coordination, collaboration and alignment as part of an integrated strategy

Exploring sustainable funding models for impactful and quality delivery of services

Providing the effective, efficient and transparent recruitment process of the EPWP participants

Holding public bodies accountable for performance in the EPWP and non-compliance to relevant prescripts

Strengthening the interface between PEPs and the skills system to improve training towards permanent employment, entrepreneurship and enhance sustainable livelihoods

Deputy President Mashatile welcomed all the inputs by committee members and remarked in closing: "We are pleased as the PEP-IMC that this inaugural meeting has sat today. We also reaffirm the importance of scaling up training, accountability and pathways into real economic opportunities for participants. We remain steadfast in ensuring that PEPs promote impactful skills development initiatives and long term work opportunities to the participants, drawn from our communities."

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

#GovZAUpdates