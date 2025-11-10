Deputy Minister Samantha Graham-Maré on deadline for registering large buildings for Energy Performance Certificate

The Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy, Samantha Graham-Maré, hereby reminds owners of large public and private buildings that, as of 09 November 2025, they have 28 days left to register for an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC). This is to ensure they do not miss the 7 December 2025 deadline.

The EPC is part of the Department of Electricity and Energy’s (DEE) and South African National Energy Development Institute’s (SANEDI) priority to promote energy efficiency in South Africa.

Since its launch in December 2020, 8,195 buildings have been registered, and 4,539 EPCs have been issued until 04 November 2025. Of these, Gauteng leads with 2,945 registrations and 1,936 issued EPCs. The Western Cape follows with 2,379 registrations and 1,849 issued EPCs. The Northern Cape has the fewest, with 80 registrations and 18 EPCs issued.

Buildings registered and issued EPCs in other provinces are:

Kwa-Zulu Natal 1,068 and 355

Eastern Cape 497 and 118

Mpumalanga 358 and 76

Free State 618 and 96

Limpopo 137 and 50

North West 113 and 41

Under the Regulation, Mandatory Display and Submission of Energy Performance Certificates, in the National Energy Act, 1998 (Act no. 34 of 2008), all state-owned buildings that are 1000m² and owners of commercial buildings of 2000m² that fall under the occupancy classifications: A1 – Entertainment and public assembly; A2 – Theatrical and indoor sport; A3 – Places of instruction and G1 – Offices, are required to register their buildings and publicly display EPCs by 07 December 2025.

The purpose of EPCs:

Indicates the energy performance of a building,

Serve as regulatory tools/instruments targeting inefficient buildings, encouraging transformation towards energy-efficient buildings,

Are indicators for building owners to note and change their consumption patterns to benefit financially and comply with regulations, and

In the long term, they promote the reduction of Greenhouse gas emissions through the implementation of energy efficiency interventions using reliable data from existing EPCs.

Deputy Minister Graham-Maré stated: “Incorporating energy-saving methods as required by these certificates is to assist us in reducing our carbon emissions, while easing expenditure on our pockets. The next few weeks are extremely critical if we are to reach our registration target of 60,000. I urge large building owners to adhere, as not only is it beneficial to all of us, but you are also contributing to energy security in our country.”

More information on EPCs may be obtained at https://epc.sanedi.org.za/home

Enquiries:

Media Liaison: Office of the Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy

Marcellino Martin

Cell: 082 721 3362

E-mail: Marcellino.martin@dee.gov.za

Spokesperson: Ministry of Electricity and Energy

Tsakane Khambane

Cell: 082 084 5566

E-mail: Tsakane.Khambane@dee.gov.za

