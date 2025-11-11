Airport Kiosk System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Airport Kiosk System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

November 11, 2025

What Is The Airport Kiosk System Market Size And Growth?

The market size for the airport kiosk system has seen a robust increase over the past few years. It is projected to expand from $2.1 billion in 2024 to $2.26 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The surge in the preceding period is due to factors like an increase in passenger numbers, improved operational effectiveness, superior passenger experience, cost reduction, advances in technology, and adherence to regulations.

Over the approaching years, strong growth is anticipated in the airport kiosk system market, with an expected increase to $3.06 billion in 2029, commensurate with a CAGR of 7.9%. Factors contributing to this growth within the projection timeline include the digital revolution, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, heightened security requirements, increased passenger demands, improved efficiency and cost benefits, regulatory adherence, bespoke services, and data analytics. Key trends projected for this period encompass the adoption of AI and machine learning, the spread of contactless solutions, multi-purpose kiosks, customization and branding, superior security protocols, data analysis for system refinement, sustainability efforts, and the implementation of cloud-based solutions.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Airport Kiosk System Market?

Rising passenger numbers are expected to fuel the expansion of the airport kiosk system industry in the future. The term passenger volume refers to the total number of individuals passing through an airport within a given timeframe, often measured in days, months, or years. The uptick in passenger volume may stem from several causes, including economic progress, population surge, improvements in transportation systems, and shifts in travel habits. Airport kiosk systems allow for the handling of large passenger numbers by expediting the check-in procedures, decreasing wait times, and improving passenger experience. These systems equip travelers with the ability to independently manage their travels, which result in more efficient airport operations and heightened customer satisfaction. For example, the International Civil Aviation Organization, a specialized UN agency based in Canada, reported in February 2023 that the volume of air travelers in 2022 rose by an estimated 47% compared to 2021, and revenue passenger kilometers (RPK’s) surged approximately 70% within the same timeframe. Hence, the augmenting passenger volume is propelling the airport kiosk system market's expansion.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Airport Kiosk System Market?

Major players in the Airport Kiosk System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• RTX Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• Bollore SE

• Amadeus IT Group SA

• NCR Voyix Corporation

• Toshiba TEC Corporation

• Advantech Co Ltd.

• Société Internationale de Télécommunications Aéronautiques

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Airport Kiosk System Market In The Globe?

Major firms in the airport kiosk system market are spearheading innovation with state-of-the-art biometric technology to acquire a market advantage. The application of biometric technology in kiosk machines leverages facial identification mechanisms to recognize passengers, thus augmenting security and making the boarding sequence more efficient. For instance, Vision-Box, a company based in Portugal that offers biometric solutions, launched the Seamless Kiosk in June 2022. This novel kiosk revolutionizes travel processes through the integration of superior biometric and biographic capture capabilities, automatic height modification, smart light adjustments, and an advanced traveler guidance scheme. It's primarily designed to enhance self-service experiences for travelers, streamline identity verification processes, and fortify security protocols. The kiosk comes with a plethora of features like a flexible design to cater to different travel document arrangements and a barcode reader, making it a comprehensive solution for passenger processing.

How Is The Airport Kiosk System Market Segmented?

The airport kiosk system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Check-In Kiosks, Automated Passport Control Kiosks, Common-Use Self Kiosks, Bag Drop Kiosks, Retail Kiosks, Other Types

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Application: Large Airport, Medium Airport, Small Airport

Subsegments:

1) By Check-In Kiosks: Self-Check-In Kiosks, Passenger Verification Kiosks

2) By Automated Passport Control Kiosks: Facial Recognition-Based Kiosks, Biometric Passport Control Kiosks

3) By Common-Use Self Kiosks: Common-Use Check-In Kiosks, Self-Service Boarding Kiosks

4) By Bag Drop Kiosks: Self-Service Bag Drop Kiosks, Assisted Bag Drop Kiosks

5) By Retail Kiosks: Duty-Free Kiosks, Food And Beverage Kiosks, Merchandise Kiosks

6) By Other Types: Information Kiosks, Wayfinding Kiosks, Flight Status Kiosks, Queue Management Kiosks

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Airport Kiosk System Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global airport kiosk system market. It was the largest region within the sector. However, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the years leading up to 2025. Other regions included in the report comprise of Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

