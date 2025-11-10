Home Water Filtration Unit Market Expected to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2031

The North America region to account for $1,369.9 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,913.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 3.6%.

The home water filtration unit market was valued at $3.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ccording to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global home water filtration unit market garnered $3.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $5.8 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (218 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17264 The research provides detailed segmentation of the global home water filtration unit market based on product type, sales channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on product type, the ultraviolet purification systems segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-thirds of the global home water filtration unit market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the sediment filters segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲:: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17264 Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global home water filtration unit market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.Leading market players of the global home water filtration unit market analyzed in the research include SUEZ Water Technologies & SolutionsTata Chemicals LimitedAmway CorporationA. O. Smith CorporationEureka Forbes LimitedHalo Source Inc.KENT RO Systems Ltd.LG ElectronicsPanasonic CorporationBrita GmbH𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : -𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/workwear-market-A16861 𝐑𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐆𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rash-guard-market-A16924 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/horse-riding-apparel-market-A06491

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.